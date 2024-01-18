Afcon 2023: Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea-Bissau - Emilio Nsue scores hat-trick
Emilio Nsue scored a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea closed in on the knockout stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by thrashing Guinea-Bissau.
Nsue slotted in the first-half opener and struck twice after the break for the first Afcon treble since 2008.
Esteban Orozco's own goal sent the sides in level at half-time but Josete Miranda's strike restored Equatorial Guinea's lead early in the second half.
Ze Turbo netted a consolation for Guinea-Bissau in stoppage time.
More to follow