Afcon 2023: Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea-Bissau - Emilio Nsue scores hat-trick

Emilio Nsue's only previous goal at Afcon was at the 2015 tournament, when Equatorial Guinea finished fourth

Emilio Nsue scored a hat-trick as Equatorial Guinea closed in on the knockout stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by thrashing Guinea-Bissau.

Nsue slotted in the first-half opener and struck twice after the break for the first Afcon treble since 2008.

Esteban Orozco's own goal sent the sides in level at half-time but Josete Miranda's strike restored Equatorial Guinea's lead early in the second half.

Ze Turbo netted a consolation for Guinea-Bissau in stoppage time.

More to follow