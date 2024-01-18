Afcon 2023: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria - Super Eagles down hosts in Abidjan

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong (right) took on the spot-kick responsibilities after striker Victor Osimhen was fouled

Nigeria took a huge step towards reaching the last 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over hosts Ivory Coast in Group A.

The match's key moment came in the 55th minute after Ousmane Diomande caught Victor Osimhen in the box.

That allowed William Troost-Ekong to blast home from the penalty spot.

Roared on by a raucous crowd, the Ivorians pushed hard for an equaliser but failed to create a clear chance against a solid Super Eagles defence.

Nigeria leapfrog the Elephants to go second in Group A and are behind leaders Equatorial Guinea, who beat Guinea-Bissau 4-2 earlier on Thursday, on head-to-head record.

