Afcon 2023: Nigeria's Victor Osimhen desperate to avoid last-16 exit against Cameroon

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen had 13 attempts on goal in three Group A outings in Ivory Coast, but only scored once

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 last 16: Nigeria v Cameroon Venue: Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan Date: Saturday, 27 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT

When Nigeria take the field for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against Cameroon, the stakes will be incredibly high.

Apart from a rivalry between the nations spanning four decades, beginning in earnest with Cameroon's victory in the 1984 final, the Super Eagles will also be keen to exorcise the disappointment of two years ago, when they exited the tournament in the first knockout round.

Despite starting the 2021 edition - in Cameroon, incidentally - on a high, as the only side to win all three group-stage matches, Nigeria then suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Tunisia.

It brought a premature end to a campaign which had promised so much, and has added a layer of trepidation among fans before Saturday's encounter with the Indomitable Lions in Abidjan.

"I understand many people are reminding us about the last tournament and leaving at this same stage," star striker Victor Osimhen told BBC Sport Africa.

"There is no second chance in knockout football. You win or go home."

Cameroon have five continental titles to Nigeria's three - with the Super Eagles also losing finals to the Central Africans in 1988 and 2000 - and in Osimhen's eyes this "huge" match-up almost transcends football.

"We are determined to win and we want to do the talking on the pitch and outside," the reigning African Footballer of the Year added.

"We all go to war together as team-mates, as brothers, as Nigerians, and there is nothing our people want more than for us to win."

Yet Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is wary of the potential pitfalls ahead, with form during the group stage counting for little in one-off encounters.

The side's defeat against the Carthage Eagles two years ago came as a shock to the system, but the defender believes the team is richer for the experience.

"That was a clear lesson for us and something that we learned the hard way." Troost-Ekong said.

"And you never know what will happen because knockout football is a strange scene now - [with] so many surprising results in the Afcon."

'I am still a work in progress' - Osimhen

Osimhen has endured a frustrating time in front of goal, having an effort against Guinea-Bissau ruled out for handball

Nigeria's manner of progress through the tournament has come as something of a surprise too.

The finals in Ivory Coast have been marked by upsets, and while the Super Eagles emerged from Group A in line with expectation they finished behind lesser-fancied Equatorial Guinea on goal difference.

Jose Peseiro's side struggled for goals, scoring only three times in three group matches, with Osimhen coming in for particular criticism.

Despite coming into the competition as the highest scorer in qualifying, the Napoli man is in the middle of a rut, having missed more big chances than anyone else in the Ivory Coast.

Osimhen has registered the highest figures for expected goals (xG) and attempts at goal at the Afcon finals, scoring his only goal from a combined xG of 2.72 after sending in 13 shots.

It is an unusual state of affairs for the 25-year-old, who is under significant pressure to deliver not just for Nigeria, but in justification of the continental player of the year award he received in December.

Osimhen says he has yet to show his best form, but believes his overall contribution to the team has been positive despite the missed chances.

"I have one goal in three games - not so good for my kind of person but of course, I'm still a work in progress," he said.

"This is my first proper Afcon. I think I still have a long way to go, which is normal, and I have so much in store for me to give to the team.

"Before anyone comes out to criticise me, I am my first critic. But so far, so good.

"I've been doing well even though the goals are not coming yet. I think I've been able to show my support to my teammates, working hard for them, chasing every ball, defending for them and motivating them also.

"I think this is one of the most important things as one of the leaders in the team, and I'm happy with my contribution so far."

Having 'self-belief' in an enduring rivalry

Nigeria missed out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup and are looking to reach the Afcon quarter-finals for the first time since 2019

If Nigeria are to overcome Cameroon, it will demand a huge contribution not just from Osimhen, but from the entire team.

The rivalry between the two nations is legendary - and although the Indomitable Lions have three final victories over the West Africans, meetings outside of the showpiece event have tended to go Nigeria's way.

Their most recent Afcon meeting - in 2019 - saw both sides trade leads before Nigeria secured a 3-2 win.

Troost-Ekong believes the familiarity the teams share will be to the benefit of the Super Eagles

"Cameroon is a team we know so well," the 30-year-old PAOK centre-back said.

"We played them on our way to the 2018 World Cup, in the round of 16 in 2019, and we played friendly games against them as well, in the time between that. So, I'm quietly confident the same as it was at the start of the tournament, I really believe in our team.

"It's gonna be a tough opponent. But I think we have what we need to make sure we win."

Underpinning this confidence is the widely-held belief that the Super Eagles perform at their best when they are faced with doubt.

It is a sentiment the stalwart defender shares.

"I actually think that when the stakes are even higher, the team seems to perform even better," he added.

"It's great to see that the mental powers there, the resilience, but also the self-belief, because I think what happens within our squad - what the manager says, what the players say - there's a real sense of team and a real sense of importance given to what we really believe.

"Because we believed in it from the start."