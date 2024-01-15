Afcon 2023: Senegal 3-0 The Gambia - Lamine Camara scores twice in win for holders

Senegal have won their opening game at each of the last five editions of the Africa Cup of Nations

Holders Senegal began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with victory over 10-man underdogs The Gambia.

Pape Gueye gave the Teranga Lions the ideal start, collecting Sadio Mane's pass to fire in a fourth-minute opener from inside the penalty area.

Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams was dismissed for The Gambia for an off-the ball challenge just before half-time.

Lamine Camara doubled Senegal's lead with a low finish after the break and curled in a classy third from distance.

More to follow.