Afcon 2023: Senegal 3-0 The Gambia - Lamine Camara scores twice in win for holders
Holders Senegal began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with victory over 10-man underdogs The Gambia.
Pape Gueye gave the Teranga Lions the ideal start, collecting Sadio Mane's pass to fire in a fourth-minute opener from inside the penalty area.
Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams was dismissed for The Gambia for an off-the ball challenge just before half-time.
Lamine Camara doubled Senegal's lead with a low finish after the break and curled in a classy third from distance.
