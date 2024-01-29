Afcon 2023: Senegal 1-1 Ivory Coast (aet, 4-5 on pens) - hosts oust holders on penalties

Ivory Coast extended their perfect record against Senegal at the Afcon finals to three wins as they reached the quarter-finals in dramatic fashion

Hosts Ivory Coast eliminated reigning champions Senegal in a penalty shootout to book their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals following a 1-1 draw after extra time in Yamoussoukro.

Franck Kessie, who had scored from the spot four minutes from the end of normal time, converted the winning penalty to seal an extraordinary victory for the hosts, who redeemed themselves after a humiliating group-stage display which culminated in two defeats.

Senegal had made a dream start when Habib Diallo struck in the fourth minute from a Sadio Mane cross.

The Elephants' quarter-final on Saturday (17:00 GMT) will pit them against Mali or Burkina Faso, who play their last-16 tie in Korhogo on Tuesday (17:00 GMT).