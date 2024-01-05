Afcon 2023: Zambia can lift title on return to finals, says captain Lubambo Musonda

Zambia have not won a match at the Afcon finals since lifting the trophy in 2012

Zambia are capable of winning the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) despite missing the past three tournaments, according to captain Lubambo Musonda.

The Chipolopolo were surprise champions in 2012, beating favourites Ivory Coast on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the final.

But the country have failed to win a match at the finals since that triumph, suffering group-stage exits in 2013 and 2015 and then failing to qualify three times in a row.

"The return to Afcon means a lot to us," midfielder Musonda told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's what we've been working for all this time. We might not have the (biggest) names but we have a team that is able to fight; a team that is able to give their best.

"I'm positive and confident in the team to go all the way to the final and win it, as well."

Zambia's 2012 squad also shocked the teams considered most likely to challenge Ivory Coast on the way to victory in Gabon 12 years ago, beating Senegal in their opening match and defeating Ghana in the semi-finals.

The triumph by Herve Renard's men was an emotional one, with the squad inspired by the loss of the 1993 Zambian team after a plane crash close to the venue of the final in Libreville.

Former Israel, Chelsea and Ghana boss Avram Grant has guided Zambia back to the delayed Afcon finals in Ivory Coast, where the southern Africans will open their campaign against neighbours DR Congo on 17 January.

Zambia will then face Tanzania on 21 January before rounding off their Group F fixtures against Morocco three days later.

The North Africans are the continent's top-ranked side following their run to the semi-finals at the 2022 World Cup.

Zambia 'can do anything'

Morocco and Tanzania will also face Zambia in qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka describing their Afcon draw as "very interesting".

The 25-year-old was part of the squad which won the Under-20 Afcon title in 2017 but is not daunted by their opposition in Ivory Coast this month.

"We live for such challenges and moments," the Leicester City man added.

"We're all excited. It's a dream come true for a lot of us, who will be going to the senior Afcon for the first time.

"We're going there with the mindset and belief that we can do anything we want, because we have quality players who have the capability to do anything."

Patson Daka (left) has scored five goals in his past three outings for Zambia

At their most recent Afcon, in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea, Zambia suffered a late defeat by Tunisia and went out after failing to beat Cape Verde in a goalless, rain-lashed final group game.

Draws had also cost them two years earlier in South Africa, when their meetings with Ethiopia, Nigeria and Burkina Faso all finished level.

"The first thing will be making sure we manage to get out of the group," says Daka,

"We're going there to fight and to bring pride again to our country, mother Zambia, and to just make sure that we get the best out of this tournament - not only for ourselves, but for our nation as well."

Only Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, scored more goals in Afcon qualifying than the five Daka netted.

Despite a surprise 2-1 loss to Niger in World Cup qualifying in November, Daka shares his skipper Musonda's optimism about Zambia's chances in West Africa.

"We know we're not just going there as participants, but as contenders," Daka said.

"We believe in ourselves and each other. Hopefully something great will come out of this tournament and we'll be celebrating at the end of it."