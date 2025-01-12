AfD endorses controversial ‘remigration’ as German election race tightens

Aaron Burnett
·2 min read
Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD
Alice Weidel, co-leader of the AfD, said Germany would witness ‘repatriations on a large scale’ if the party won the election - JENS SCHLUETER/AFP

The co-leader of Germany’s AfD has endorsed the policy of “remigration”, pledging to carry out mass deportations of immigrants if it enters government next month.

Announcing her party’s election manifesto, Alice Weidel said Germany would witness “repatriations on a large scale” and a “total closing of Germany’s borders” in the party’s first 100 days in power if elected.

The AfD’s candidate for chancellor used the controversial term “remigration” to describe the policy during a speech to supporters in Riesa, a small town in eastern Germany that has seen a series of anti-AfD protests in recent days.

The phrase refers to the return of migrants to their place of origin – regardless of their citizenship status.

“If this must be called ‘remigration’, then let it be called ‘remigration’,” she said as the crowd cheered in response, while protesters jeered outside the town hall.

“Remigration” has been a controversial and much-debated term in German politics over the past year, with critics saying the policy is akin to ethnic cleansing.

Last week, investigative journalists published allegations of a secret meeting near Potsdam involving far-Right groups, including senior AfD figures, to discuss the “remigration” of millions of people – including “non-assimilated” people with German citizenship.

Police clashed with protesters outside an AfD event in Riesa on Saturday
Police clashed with protesters outside an AfD event in Riesa on Saturday - Matthias Rietschel/REUTERS

The commitment to “remigration” has put the AfD at odds even with other European far-Right groups, including France’s National Rally, headed by Marine Le Pen, which expelled AfD from its European Parliament group in May.

However, the AfD – which has been labelled a suspected extremist group by Germany’s domestic intelligence agency – has been climbing in the polls ahead of the vote, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to lose, on Feb 23.

Recent polls show the party in second place, with an average of 20 per cent. One poll showed only an eight-point difference between the AfD and the front-running centre-Right Christian Democrats (CDU) on just over 30 per cent.

However, a long-standing arrangement among Germany’s other parties against working with the AfD means it is unlikely to enter government.

That realistically leaves the CDU to work with one of the country’s two main Left-wing parties to form a government, at a time when many Germans want a tougher line on immigration and asylum.

The two parties are Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens, which are fighting it out for third place. Polls put support for the parties at 15 and 14 per cent respectively.

