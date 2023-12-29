Affidavit reveals potential motive in shooting at Derry restaurant
John Kratz, 27, is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his uncle, John Kratz Jr., 64, at the Lobster Claw Two restaurant in May.
John Kratz, 27, is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of his uncle, John Kratz Jr., 64, at the Lobster Claw Two restaurant in May.
It's been more than a month since Gurdit Singh Sidhu's parents were shot and killed at their family's Caledon rental house.The shooting, just before midnight on Nov. 20, left doors and walls in the property riddled with bullet holes. Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, both 57, were visiting Sidhu and his sister from India and planned to travel home in January.Jagtar died at the scene and Harbhajan died in hospital. Both were shot more than 20 times, Sidhu said. Instead of celebrating his father's
The NYT reported that it had found at least seven locations where women and girls appeared to have been the victims of sexual assaults or mutilations.
The suspect was shot in the right shoulder, officials say.
Czech police do not disclose contents of letter that David Kozak wrote
A man shot dead by Winnipeg officers during a hostage situation in the city's West Broadway area on Thursday was a suspect in the death of a missing trucker from British Columbia, police say.Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to an apartment block the corner of Furby Street and Cornish Avenue about a 19-year-old woman being held captive by a man armed with an edged weapon.The man barricaded himself and the woman inside a suite where two other adults and a child were also being held against th
The mysterious deaths of a pregnant teen who was about to give birth and her boyfriend are now being investigated as a capital murder case, San Antonio police said. Calling the case an "unspeakable tragedy," police said they were looking for two persons of interest after 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend were found dead days after the Texas mom-to-be was scheduled to be induced. Police initially said an 18-year-old full-term pregnant woman and a 22-year-old man believed to be Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were discovered dead in a Kia Optima in San Antonio on Tuesday.
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003.
In a press conference, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey called the incident "a confined situation" that isn't a threat to the community
They grabbed items off shelves in several states and drove home to New York, feds say.
Travis Kelce explains why he almost had the "f****** worst"Christmas ever but reveals the one thing that "saved" the festivities for him.
Multiple cars were damaged and an Enmax electrical box was taken out early Friday morning as Calgary police responded to a 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle, police told CBC News.Police responded to the 300 block of Savanna Park N.E. at 4 a.m."Upon arrival police witnessed the stolen vehicle fleeing the area. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars and collided with an electric box causing residents in the area to lose power," police said.The suspect fled police, hitting multiple parked cars and
He also tried talking to her, a news outlet reported, once asking, “would you go with me?”
The former pastor of The Meeting House — an Ontario megachurch — is facing two more sexual assault charges, CBC Hamilton has learned.Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told CBC Hamilton Bruxy Cavey was charged with two counts of sexual assault on Dec. 22.Ernst didn't say what prompted the new charges or provide detail about when the alleged assaults took place, but wrote in an email that Cavey will appear in court in January. Cavey, who was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House a
A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed in what Las Vegas police say was the final carjacking was 39-year-old Jerry Lopez, a married father of seven children between the ages of 3 and 11. Karen Lopez told The Associated Press that her husband had just left for work around 4 a.m. and was minutes away from their home in southwestern Las Vegas when he unknowingly entered the suspect's path and was killed.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack, B.C., after the discovery of a dead body. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that Mounties in the Fraser Valley found human remains in the 46100-block of Princess Avenue on Wednesday. The statement says the victim is 35-year-old Corey Douglas Farmer, and police are identifying him to the public hoping it will help move the investigation along. The homicide team is now working with Mounties from
GATINEAU, Que. — Police in Western Quebec say they have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly flouting a driving ban for an eighth time in the last 25 years. Gatineau, Que., police say Roger Murray has been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol more than 20 times. Police say they arrested Murray, of Gatineau, on Thursday while he was behind the wheel of a vehicle without a licence plate in the parking lot of a business in the city, located across the river from Ottawa. Mur
The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.
VANCOUVER — Police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after being found riding the SkyTrain in Vancouver on Christmas Day with a rack of 34 allegedly stolen winter coats. A video posted on social media shows Metro Vancouver Transit Police removing the rolling rack of coats from a carriage and escorting a man off the train at Waterfront Station. Const. Amanda Steed, media relations officer with the Transit Police, says an attendant at Joyce-Collingwood Station first alerted police about the
Three police forces on P.E.I. took part in an investigation that led to an arrest at a home on Pownal Street in downtown Charlottetown Friday.A 35-year-old man from the Summerside area is now facing 21 charges related to domestic violence, according to a police news release. "Early this afternoon, the Charlottetown Police Services general patrol members, containment team, major crime unit, street crime unit and crisis negotiation team safely took the man into custody," the news release said. A f
A 41-year-old Brampton man has charged after multiple break-and-enters at Hindu temples across the Greater Toronto Area throughout the year, police in Durham Region say.The break-ins do not appear to be motivated by hate, according to police. Police say they were called to one break-and-enter at a Hindu temple on Oct. 8 in the area of Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard in Pickering. A man fled the temple after taking cash from donation boxes, they say, before breaking into other temples in Ajax a