Affordable apartments planned for this south side Fort Worth neighborhood

National residential developer NRP Group is teaming up with JPS Health Network to construct a 67-unit apartment complex on Crawford Street, just north of the medical provider’s main hospital campus in Fort Worth’s Near Southside.

“Thrive on Crawford,” as the development has been christened, is slated for completion by early 2026. NRP Group plans to set aside 60 apartments for tenants making between 30% and 60% of the area median income; the remainder will be rented at market rates.

The project coincides with JPS Health Network’s $2.1 billion bond-financed expansion across the neighborhood. Thrive will lease out 2,200 square feet of commercial space to JPS, which plans to “service residents and the surrounding community.”

“This development is dedicated to fostering a vibrant community that prioritizes wellness and the stability of those who live and work in the area,” Karen Duncan, president and chief executive officer at JPS Health Network, said in a press release.

Planning for Thrive dates back at least two years, according to public filings. Other developers, sensing opportunity in apartment construction amid intense shortages in affordable units, have unveiled several new subsidized residential buildings near downtown Fort Worth over the past year.

In July, Dallas-based property management firm Ojala Holdings submitted early mock-ups of “The Bonnie” to city officials. The $150 million undertaking, located just off East Pennsylvania Avenue, expects to add 650 apartment units to the market, around half of which will be reserved for low-income tenants.