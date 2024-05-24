Affordable housing complexes to break ground next year, $723 monthly starting rent

CBC

Toronto will allow townhouses and small apartments on the majority of major streets across Toronto, after city council voted to approve the move Thursday.Before the change, townhouses and small apartments were only permitted in designated areas across the city. Now, up to six-storey apartments with a maximum of 60 units can be built along major roads as of right — which is 30 more units initially recommended by staff. "We know Toronto has a serious housing crisis and we know we have to build now