Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in clash of underdogs at CWC

Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's captain Aaron Finch during the Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Australia at Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — It's a clash of the underdogs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday when Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Both teams are big outsiders to reach the semifinals and started the tournament with losses, Afghanistan to five-time champion Australia and Sri Lanka at the hands of New Zealand.

Sri Lankan cricket is in something of a mess on and off the field, with a number of players and officials — including 1996 World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya — having been charged with not co-operating with anti-corruption investigators.

The team lost all but one of 14 one-day internationals leading up to a win over Scotland ahead of the World Cup, and was then trounced by New Zealand in a 10-wicket loss on Saturday.

The Afghanistan squad will see this match as an ideal opportunity to add a second World Cup win to its landmark, one-wicket victory over Scotland in 2015.

