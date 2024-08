Afghanistan: UNESCO says 1.4 million girls banned from schools since Taliban took power

UNESCO says that three years of Taliban rule has barred 1.4 million girls from accessing secondary education, wiping out "two decades of steady progress for education" in Afghanistan, while an "increasingly massive drop-out rate" at the primary school level threatens a "rise in child labour and early marriage" in the country.

At least 1.4 million girls in Afghanistan have been denied access to secondary education since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, with the future of an entire generation now "in jeopardy", the United Nations' cultural agency said Thursday.

Access to primary education has also fallen sharply, with 1.1 million fewer girls and boys attending school, UNESCO said in a statement as the Taliban authorities marked three years since retaking Afghanistan on August 15, 2021.

"UNESCO is alarmed by the harmful consequences of this increasingly massive drop-out rate, which could lead to a rise in child labour and early marriage," the agency said.

"In just three years, the de facto authorities have almost wiped out two decades of steady progress for education in Afghanistan, and the future of an entire generation is now in jeopardy."

The Taliban administration, which is not recognised by any other country, has imposed restrictions on women that the UN has described as "gender apartheid."

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Taliban celebrates three years since returning to power in Afghanistan

Women's rights and women wronged in 2023

Taliban restricting unmarried women’s access to work and travel, UN report says