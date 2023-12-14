AFN conference yields new National Chief

The election of a new National Chief for the Assembly of First Nations was important for locals because of the doors the AFN can open at the federal-government level, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said last week.

“It’s important for us in that we want to have a say in who will be helping to open doors for us at a high level and who will be speaking for First Nations on many topics,” she said. “It’s important for us to be able to have had a hand in that selection process.”

Cindy Woodhouse won the top job last Thursday morning just before the seventh round of voting was to take place at the convention centre in downtown Ottawa, when main competitor David Pratt conceded the election. Woodhouse had been previously AFN regional chief for Manitoba.

“You have to work with First Nations people in a good way,” Woodhouse said, adding that moments after her election she had been taking calls from Canadian political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In her acceptance speech, Woodhouse urged Trudeau to close existing infrastructure gaps in First Nations communities, allowing them to have “all those things that, maybe, Canadians take for granted.”

The AFN represents 600 First Nations communities across Canada, but doesn’t speak for Kahnawake on policy issues, Sky-Deer said.

“We participate in AFN in as much as we want to,” Sky-Deer said. “The AFN doesn’t speak on our behalf and we have separate protocols in place for that, and we think that’s important. The new [national] chief doesn’t really have an impact much on the day-to-day lives of Kahnawake community members, but we did want to be involved in the process.”

The election began last Wednesday morning with six candidates for AFN National Chief.

“I'd like to hold their feet to the fire to get those gaps closed, in a good way, though,” she said.

The AFN had been without a National Chief since RoseAnne Archibald was forced out earlier this year over the findings of an investigation into complaints from five staff members about her conduct.

Joanna Bernard had been serving as interim National Chief.

Woodhouse put the government on notice about continuing to ignore First Nations‘ concerns.

“We are here in a good way,” she said in her acceptance speech, noting she had been raised to listen to all people by her parents. “If you don't listen to our people, you don't listen to our Chiefs, you don't answer them, then there's problems. And so, to Canada: we're coming for you.”

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase