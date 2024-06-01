S.Africa election set to end three decades of ANC dominance

STORY: Vote tallying in this week's South African parliamentary election entered the final stages on Saturday (June 1), with the governing African National Congress (ANC) set to fall short of a majority for the first time in 30 years of democracy.

In the streets of Johannesburg, some said they felt disappointed that the ANC had failed them.

“I was hoping that maybe there can be another party that’s gonna match with the ANC so that maybe we can see real changes. Because it seems like alone, they are failing us.”

The ANC has won every previous national election since the historic 1994 vote that ended white minority rule.

But over the last decade its support has dwindled.

Results from almost all polling stations gave the ANC around 40% of the vote.

A dramatic drop from the 57.50% it got in the previous national election in 2019.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), had over 21% and MK, a new party led by former president Jacob Zuma, managed to grab over 14%.

MK's strong performance, especially in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal, is one of the main reasons the ANC failed to secure a majority.

The ANC will now have to strike a coalition deal or another form of agreement with one or more smaller parties.

A deal to keep the ANC in the presidency could involve opposition backing in exchange either for cabinet posts or for more control of parliament.

The election commission has penciled in a final results announcement for Sunday.