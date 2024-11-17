African cinema takes to global stage with diverse storytelling

Film Africa 2024 held its 11th edition in London in October and November 2024.

As African cinema is taking centre stage at festivals around the world, filmmakers and curators reflect on the future of the film industry and creativity on the continent.

“It is always a pleasure to show my African films around the world,” Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako told RFI.

The Oscar-Nominated director was in London, where his latest film Black Tea, closed the Film Africa festival in London this month, opening discussions on how African stories are perceived globally.

From 25 October to 3 November, the festival showcased over 70 films from 25 African countries, coinciding with Black History Month. Organised by the Royal African Society, it celebrates the richness of African storytelling.

“This is a great time for African cinema,” said Keith Shiri, the festival’s lead curator adding that African filmmakers no longer rely on foreign resources or perspectives.

Born in Zimbabwe, Shiri has worked in Johannesburg, in Nigeria and with the Africa Centre and the British Film Institute (BFI) in London for years, travelling to all parts of Africa.

"What matters is representing all parts of the continent, from east to west, from Sub-Saharan to North Africa.”

Shiri selected films from 25 countries to reflect the diversity of African creativity.

