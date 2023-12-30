Africa's year in pictures 2023: Fans, snow and checkmate

A selection of this year's best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A woman looks out from a bar at Virage beach in Dakar, Senegal, on a January evening.

While this hopeful dog peers out from an animal shelter in Egypt's capital, Cairo, later in the month.

In February, a boy takes a leap at a Lunar New Year event in the South African city of Johannesburg.

A couple of weeks later, the Lagos International Polo Tournament in Nigeria is a place to see and be seen.

A mural is unveiled in Tema in February in memory of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who died in Turkey's earthquakes.

In March, Tems makes her debut at the Oscars. Some complained that those behind the Nigerian singer during the ceremony couldn't see. But she said her outfit was intended to say: "Yes, yes, I am here!"

Later in March a man takes part in firey anti-government protests in a suburb of Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

In April, a man washes himself while working at the Chouara Tannery in Fes, one of Morocco's biggest tanneries.

Dancers perform the Tanoura folk dance in Egypt a few days later, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Christians also celebrated Easter in April. Here a 14-year-old is among a group of Catholics in the Kenyan capital re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In May, two girls whose families have fled Sudan's civil war giggle together in a wheelbarrow in neighbouring Chad.

Ivory Coast writer Marguerite Abouet showcases her comic book at the Abidjan International Book Fair later in the month.

While girls play chess in the Ugandan city of Entebbe during an inter-schools championship that month.

In June, an activist dresses up as an oil executive in a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion in the South African city of Cape Town.

It is also the time of year for the Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village in Kenya.

Later in June in Nigeria, women shield their faces from the sun at the Ojude Oba cultural festival in Ogun state.

Para Athletics World Championships take place in France that month - with Senegal's Talla Diop seen here before the javelin qualifiers.

A woman in Zimbabwe is pictured in Bulawayo as the country gears up for elections.

In August, the winner of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, Natasha Joubert (L), is hugged by last year's title holder, Ndavi Nokeri, in Pretoria.

Also in August, on the side-lines of a cultural festival held near the city of El Jadida, a boy rides his horse into the Atlantic Ocean.

In September, Morocco suffered a devastating earthquake. Here cracks are evident in a school wall with the slogan: "A good education is worth more than a good inheritance."

Christians about to be baptised in the sea are seen that month on a beach in Gabon's capital, Libreville.

In October, jean sellers are pictured at a market in Uganda's capital, Kampala, a few days after a ban on imported second-hand clothes came into effect.

Later in the month, it is time for make-up backstage at Kibera Fashion Week in Kenya.

In November, Nigerian singer Rema rides a giant bat during a dramatic performance in London - also using the occasion to draw attention to the Benin Bronzes looted by British troops in 1897.

That month, Kenyan soldiers take part in a drill for King Charles. The British monarch addressed the "wrongdoings" of Britain's colonial era during his visit, but did not deliver a formal apology.

In December, Tanzanian star Zuchu thrills the crowd at the inaugural Move Afrika festival in Rwanda, co-created by anti-poverty organisation Global Citizen.

Girls see the funny side as they are photographed later in the month during a visit by France's prime minister to Mayotte, the French island that is part of the Comoros archipelago.

And Thierno Gueye dresses up as Santa Claus in Senegal's capital, Dakar, where Muslims and Christians have been celebrating Christmas together.

Images subject to copyright