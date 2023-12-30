Advertisement

Africa's year in pictures 2023: Fans, snow and checkmate

A selection of this year's best photos from the African continent and beyond.

A woman looks out of a dark bar that is surrounded in neon pink lighting, Dakar, Senegal - 21 January 2023
A woman looks out from a bar at Virage beach in Dakar, Senegal, on a January evening.
A dog look out of a hatch. Below it, the word "help" is daubed on the wall in colourful paint - Cairo, Egypt, January 2023
While this hopeful dog peers out from an animal shelter in Egypt's capital, Cairo, later in the month.
Someone jumping at Chinese Lunar New Year event in Johannesburg, South Africa - Saturday 4 February 2023
In February, a boy takes a leap at a Lunar New Year event in the South African city of Johannesburg.
Women wearing smart clothes and dresses wait to enter the celebrity zone during the Lagos International Polo Tournament Finals, Nigeria - 19 February 2023
A couple of weeks later, the Lagos International Polo Tournament in Nigeria is a place to see and be seen.
Footballers having their photo taken in front of a mural of Christian Atsu at at Awudu Issaka Park, Tema, Ghana - Friday 24 February 2023
A mural is unveiled in Tema in February in memory of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who died in Turkey's earthquakes.
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023
In March, Tems makes her debut at the Oscars. Some complained that those behind the Nigerian singer during the ceremony couldn't see. But she said her outfit was intended to say: "Yes, yes, I am here!"
An opposition supporter chants slogans as he faces Kenya police officers during clashes at the informal settlement of Mathare in Nairobi, Kenya - 27 March 2023
Later in March a man takes part in firey anti-government protests in a suburb of Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
A worker cleans himself at a tannery within the medina of Fes, Morocco - 3 April 2023
In April, a man washes himself while working at the Chouara Tannery in Fes, one of Morocco's biggest tanneries.
Members of the 'Tanoura Dance Troupe' perform during the holy month of Ramadan, at the Ghouri complex, in Islamic Cairo, Egypt, 05 April 2023
Dancers perform the Tanoura folk dance in Egypt a few days later, during the holy month of Ramadan.
Brolyne Befany Joseph plays the role of Jesus Christ during a Passion of the Christ re-enactment by worshippers of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church during their Good Friday procession through the streets of Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya - 7 April 2023
Christians also celebrated Easter in April. Here a 14-year-old is among a group of Catholics in the Kenyan capital re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Two girls giggling in a wheelbarrow, Koufroun, Chad - Wednesday 10 May 2023
In May, two girls whose families have fled Sudan's civil war giggle together in a wheelbarrow in neighbouring Chad.
Ivorian writer Marguerithe Abouet, author of comic book "Aya de Yopougon" poses for a photo during the Abidjan International Book fair in Abidjan on May 13, 2023.
Ivory Coast writer Marguerite Abouet showcases her comic book at the Abidjan International Book Fair later in the month.
Students play chess during Father Grimes National Schools Chess Championship at St Mary's College Kisubi in Entebbe, Uganda - Tuesday 9 May 2023
While girls play chess in the Ugandan city of Entebbe during an inter-schools championship that month.
Man with a plastic mask on and a dark suit - 5 June 2023
In June, an activist dresses up as an oil executive in a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion in the South African city of Cape Town.
Members of the Maasai community paint their legs for the inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village, Kenya - Saturday 10 June 2023
It is also the time of year for the Maasai Cultural Festival at the Sekenani village in Kenya.
Women cover their faces with stitched, feathered fans in Ijebu, Ogun state, Nigeria - 30 June 2023
Later in June in Nigeria, women shield their faces from the sun at the Ojude Oba cultural festival in Ogun state.
Talla Diop stands in the shade with bright reflections on his sunglasses, Paris, France - July 2023
Para Athletics World Championships take place in France that month - with Senegal's Talla Diop seen here before the javelin qualifiers.
A woman wearing African queen earrings in Sibombvu village outside Bulawayo, Zimbabwe - 23 July 2023
A woman in Zimbabwe is pictured in Bulawayo as the country gears up for elections.
Natasha Joubert (L) and Ndavi Nokeri (R) at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa - Sunday 13 August 2023
In August, the winner of the Miss South Africa beauty pageant, Natasha Joubert (L), is hugged by last year's title holder, Ndavi Nokeri, in Pretoria.
A boy rides his horse into the Atlantic Ocean during the annual Moussem festival of Moulay Abdellah Amghar near the city of El Jadida - 8 August 2023
Also in August, on the side-lines of a cultural festival held near the city of El Jadida, a boy rides his horse into the Atlantic Ocean.
A cracked school wall with a slogan that reads: "A good education is worth more than a good inheritance" in Ardouz, Morocco, 13 September 2023
In September, Morocco suffered a devastating earthquake. Here cracks are evident in a school wall with the slogan: "A good education is worth more than a good inheritance."
Group of people praying on beach, 9 September
Christians about to be baptised in the sea are seen that month on a beach in Gabon's capital, Libreville.
Jean sellers in Kampala, Uganda - Saturday 7 October 2023
In October, jean sellers are pictured at a market in Uganda's capital, Kampala, a few days after a ban on imported second-hand clothes came into effect.
A model gets her make up done before the main fashion show during the Kibera Fashion Week in the informal settlement of Kibera in Nairobi - 15 October 2023
Later in the month, it is time for make-up backstage at Kibera Fashion Week in Kenya.
Rema riding a giant bat at the O2 Arena in London, UK - 14 November 2023
In November, Nigerian singer Rema rides a giant bat during a dramatic performance in London - also using the occasion to draw attention to the Benin Bronzes looted by British troops in 1897.
A soldier holds a rifle during a presentation at Mtongwe Naval Base in Mombasa - 2 November 2023
That month, Kenyan soldiers take part in a drill for King Charles. The British monarch addressed the "wrongdoings" of Britain's colonial era during his visit, but did not deliver a formal apology.
Zuchu performs onstage during Move Afrika in Kigali, Rwanda, 6 December 2023
In December, Tanzanian star Zuchu thrills the crowd at the inaugural Move Afrika festival in Rwanda, co-created by anti-poverty organisation Global Citizen.
Laughing girls in the Mavadzani shantytown in Mayotte, France - Friday 8 December 2023
Girls see the funny side as they are photographed later in the month during a visit by France's prime minister to Mayotte, the French island that is part of the Comoros archipelago.
Thierno Gueye dresses up as Santa Claus in Dakar, Senegal - 24 December 2023
And Thierno Gueye dresses up as Santa Claus in Senegal's capital, Dakar, where Muslims and Christians have been celebrating Christmas together.

