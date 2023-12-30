Africa's year in pictures 2023: Fans, snow and checkmate
A selection of this year's best photos from the African continent and beyond.
Images subject to copyright
A celebrity-studded "Almost Naked" party in Moscow's famed Mutabor nightclub has drawn outrage from Russia's political establishment, which has become increasingly po-faced since the assault on Ukraine. Footage showing Russian VIPs in lingerie and raunchy costumes led to the arrest of a rapper for wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, and calls for boycotts and investigations.The scandal shows the shrinking space for anything deviating from conservative patriotism in Russia since its
York Regional Police have recovered 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million from a parking lot in Mississauga and charged six people with multiple offences. In November members of the Auto Cargo Theft Unit became aware of a parking lot in Mississauga where multiple stolen vehicles were parked, police said in a news release Friday.Police identified suspects and discovered other locations where stolen vehicles were being taken and stored, according to the release.On Dec. 14, a search w
The NYT reported that it had found at least seven locations where women and girls appeared to have been the victims of sexual assaults or mutilations.
It's been more than a month since Gurdit Singh Sidhu's parents were shot and killed at their family's Caledon rental house.The shooting, just before midnight on Nov. 20, left doors and walls in the property riddled with bullet holes. Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, both 57, were visiting Sidhu and his sister from India and planned to travel home in January.Jagtar died at the scene and Harbhajan died in hospital. Both were shot more than 20 times, Sidhu said. Instead of celebrating his father's
The suspect was shot in the right shoulder, officials say.
On Christmas Day, Marjolaine Rocheleau was looking forward to spending quality time with her grandson, opening presents, baking cookies and playing outside. Instead, she spent the day at CHEO waiting for updates on his condition, after seven-year-old Jayden Hunter was seriously injured in a collision on the evening of Dec. 22. "His pelvis is broken in four different places, and also a vein in his left leg was sectioned in two, and they had to bring the vein back together," Rocheleau said of his
A man shot dead by Winnipeg officers during a hostage situation in the city's West Broadway area on Thursday was a suspect in the death of a missing trucker from British Columbia, police say.Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to an apartment block the corner of Furby Street and Cornish Avenue about a 19-year-old woman being held captive by a man armed with an edged weapon.The man barricaded himself and the woman inside a suite where two other adults and a child were also being held against th
Police in Kentucky found a missing 16-year-old North Carolina girl under a trap door in the bedroom of a 34-year-old man after the man's mother called authorities to report a domestic dispute between the two, according to arrest reports. When deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home on Christmas Day, Zachary Jones told them the girl had fled, but his mother disputed that and deputies began searching to check on her safety, the reports said. Deputies later determined that she had been reported missing from Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Dec. 6.
The mysterious deaths of a pregnant teen who was about to give birth and her boyfriend are now being investigated as a capital murder case, San Antonio police said. Calling the case an "unspeakable tragedy," police said they were looking for two persons of interest after 18-year-old Savanah Soto and her boyfriend were found dead days after the Texas mom-to-be was scheduled to be induced. Police initially said an 18-year-old full-term pregnant woman and a 22-year-old man believed to be Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were discovered dead in a Kia Optima in San Antonio on Tuesday.
Police tape is strung up on a lock on the Rideau River Thursday morning near where emergency services are searching for a missing teenager. (Patricia Sauzede-Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)Ottawa police say they've found the body of a teenage boy in the Rideau River and the search for a second missing boy continues Thursday.Ottawa paramedics said they first heard reports about four teenagers who fell through the ice near Nicholls Island Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.Two teens age 15 and 17 were found a
They grabbed items off shelves in several states and drove home to New York, feds say.
The entire Swift family — Taylor, Austin and their parents — supported Travis at his Christmas Day game in Kansas City on Monday
In a press conference, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey called the incident "a confined situation" that isn't a threat to the community
Multiple cars were damaged and an Enmax electrical box was taken out early Friday morning as Calgary police responded to a 911 call reporting a stolen vehicle, police told CBC News.Police responded to the 300 block of Savanna Park N.E. at 4 a.m."Upon arrival police witnessed the stolen vehicle fleeing the area. The vehicle hit multiple parked cars and collided with an electric box causing residents in the area to lose power," police said.The suspect fled police, hitting multiple parked cars and
Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing to some readers.A 42-year-old Bowmanville man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made plans with an American mother to engage in sexual acts with her children, aged two and six, Durham police say. Durham police got word Wednesday from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that a man who possibly lived in Bowmanville was planning sexual acts with children, according to a news release issued Thursday. The man and the
Kimberlee Singler faces 10 criminal charges and is wanted by the Colorado Springs Police Department for the double homicide of two of her three children.
The man was buried at his son’s home under a garden, according to Birmingham police
The former pastor of The Meeting House — an Ontario megachurch — is facing two more sexual assault charges, CBC Hamilton has learned.Hamilton police Const. Krista-Lee Ernst told CBC Hamilton Bruxy Cavey was charged with two counts of sexual assault on Dec. 22.Ernst didn't say what prompted the new charges or provide detail about when the alleged assaults took place, but wrote in an email that Cavey will appear in court in January. Cavey, who was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House a
He also tried talking to her, a news outlet reported, once asking, “would you go with me?”
A man who authorities say fatally shot his mother two days after Christmas led police officers on a chase through the suburbs of Las Vegas and, along the way, stole a police vehicle and carjacked bystanders at gunpoint, shooting and killing one of them. The victim killed in what Las Vegas police say was the final carjacking was 39-year-old Jerry Lopez, a married father of seven children between the ages of 3 and 11. Karen Lopez told The Associated Press that her husband had just left for work around 4 a.m. and was minutes away from their home in southwestern Las Vegas when he unknowingly entered the suspect's path and was killed.