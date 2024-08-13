Africa's top health body declares monkeypox a 'public health emergency'

Mpox, the high infectious disease that used to be called monkeypox, has been declared a “public health emergency of continental security” by Africa’s top health body over an outbreak that spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

The African Union’s health watchdog on Tuesday declared a public health emergency over the growing mpox outbreak on the continent.

The outbreak has swept through several African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“With a heavy heart but with an unyielding commitment to our people, to our African citizens, we declare mpox as public health emergency of continental security,” Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said during an online media briefing.

“Mpox has now crossed borders, affecting thousands across our continent, families have been torn apart and the pain and suffering have touched every corner of our continent,” he said.

The CDC warned last week that the viral infection’s rate of spread was alarming.

It said that over 15,000 mpox cases and 461 deaths were reported on the continent so far this year, representing a 160% increase from the same period last year.

“This declaration is not merely a formality, it is a clarion call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat,” Kaseya said.

Mpox is transmitted through close contact and causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. Most cases are mild but it can kill.

WHO ended the emergency 10 months later, saying the health crisis had come under control.



