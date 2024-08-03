Afropop Star Yemi Alade To Perform Theme Song For Cartoon Network & Max’s Animated Nigerian Superhero Series ‘Iyanu’

Afropop superstar Yemi Alade has signed to record and perform the theme song for the superhero animated series Iyanu.

The groundbreaking show, steeped in Nigerian culture and mythology, is a Lion Forge Entertainment production with the backing of Cartoon Network and Max.

More from Deadline

It is adapted from Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios’ popular graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by award-winning Nigerian creator and filmmaker Roye Okupe.

The main title theme song is a collaboration between Alade, the creative teams at Lion Forge Entertainment, Alcon Sleeping Giant, and Femi Agunbiade, the lead composer on the Iyanu series.

Renowned Nigerian singer-songwriter Alade is known as “Mama Africa” for her passionate celebration of African heritage.

With four albums, one EP and many hit singles such as Johnny, Shekere, Africa, oh my gosh, Ferrari, Na Gode or Bum Bum under her belt, she is regarded as one of the top Afropop female artists on the African continent. Her new album Rebel Queen was released on July 26.

She won a Grammy Award in 2022 for her collaboration with Beninese music icon Angelique Kidjo on the album “Mother Nature,” which took home the prize for Best Global Music Album. In July 2019, Alade was featured on Don’t Jealous Me, a track from Beyoncé’s compilation album The Lion King: The Gift.

Alade was also the first African female Afropop star to hit over 100 million views on YouTtube and VEVO with her smash hit single Johnny, which is now the most viewed video from an African female pop star ever.

“I’ve been a big fan of Yemi Alade for over a decade, so I nearly fell out of my chair when I heard she would be a part of Iyanu,” says Roye Okupe, Creator and Executive Producer of the series, who also wrote and directed several episodes of the show.

“I’ve gone from blasting her hit single Johnny in my car in 2014 to listening to her stunning lyrics on the Iyanu theme song. This is an absolute dream come true!”

Iyanu is set to launch in both the U.S. and across Africa in 2025. U.S. viewers will be able watch the series on Cartoon Network and Max, and the series will be available in 44 African countries via Showmax.

It follows the adventures of an orphan on a mission to save her people from an ancient curse.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.