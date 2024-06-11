AFSCME demands action after killing of parole agent
Marylanders rallied on Tuesday in the name of safety after parole agent Davis Martinez was killed in May during a Montgomery County home visit. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees shared a list of demands, saying it's not the first time concerns have been brought forth about agents' safety. Union leadership said Martinez's death could've been prevented. The union's rally called for improved safety protocols, safer staffing levels and accountability from Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services leadership.