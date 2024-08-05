Afternoon Update: Australia’s terrorism threat level raised; billions wiped from share market; and RFK Jr admits dumping a dead bear

Good afternoon. The government has raised the country’s terrorism threat level from “possible” to “probable” as security officials warn of an increased risk of violence “across all ideological spectrums”. The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, made the announcement in Canberra on Monday, reversing a change made nearly two years ago.

Intelligence sources said the decision to raise the threat level was not triggered by any single issue or ideology, but noted an overall increase in polarisation in Australia and other western countries. The sources said social cohesion was under strain and Covid-era grievances were being exacerbated by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The level of “probable” means that security officials believe “there is a greater than 50% chance of an onshore attack or attack planning in the next twelve months”.

Higgins’ defence opens at defamation trial | Linda Reynolds was trying to “silence” sexual assault victims and the power discrepancy between her and Brittany Higgins was “palpable”, a court has heard. Reynolds is suing Higgins over social media posts she alleges damaged her reputation.

Has Albanese broken an election promise over makarrata? | The prime minister’s interpretation of the concept appears to differ from the one Indigenous leaders promote, sparking accusations he is abandoning it in favour of “casual conversations”. Indigenous affairs editor Lorena Allam explains.

Fear of ‘snooping’ reprisals kept operator from learning of Wieambilla shooting deaths | A triple zero operator who took a call about gunshots from a Wieambilla resident did not examine a nearby incident report that would have revealed the deaths of two police officers for fear of getting in trouble for “snooping”, a coroner has heard.

Venezuelan strongman vows to ‘pulverise’ challenge to his rule | Nicolás Maduro has said he is “willing to do anything” to protect his “revolution” amid growing criticism of the crackdown that followed last week’s disputed election. Maduro says more than 2,000 people have been arrested in the days since the 28 July vote while human rights groups say at least 22 people have been killed.

Watchdog should investigate Farage’s ‘dangerous comments’, says Liverpool MP | The Commons standards watchdog should hold Nigel Farage to account over his “dangerous comments” following the week’s violent disorder in the wake of the Southport murders, a Liverpool MP has said.

Biden to meet national security team as fears grow of Iranian attack on Israel | Joe Biden is set to meet his national security team to discuss “developments in the Middle East”, the White House has said, as the US deploys extra fighter jets and warships to the region amid growing fears of an Iranian attack on Israel.

Olympics | Jack Snape spoke to high jumpers Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson, two country kids who became the first Australian pair to share the podium at an Olympics field event. Check out the full schedule for Australia’s medal hopes on Monday.

Meghan Markle speaks on mental health struggles | The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about her struggles with mental health and suicidal thoughts as she and her husband launched an initiative to tackle child safety online.

RFK Jr admits to dumping dead bear in New York | Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr released a video in which he admitted that, a decade ago, he dumped a dead bear cub in New York’s Central Park and staged the scene to make it look like a bicyclist had run over the animal.

‘After the Fire’: Garma 2024

Djawa Yunupingu, chairman of the foundation that hosts the Garma festival, declared only the voice referendum question had been defeated – his people were not. “After the fire, when the rain comes it renews the land and new growth emerging.”

Mike Bowers spent the weekend photographing the festival, which had themes of “fire, strength, renewal”.

“This is what you do when you discover that level of racism in your police force. It’s very easy. Very easy. You fire the lot of them. You get each cop that was coming out with that filth and you show them the door. What’s difficult about that?”

John Lawrence SC, a senior Darwin-based criminal barrister, said the Northern Territory’s police commissioner should sack the racist officers in his force at a panel at Garma on Sunday.

The market faced its worst two-day decline since the onset of the pandemic as mounting fears of a US recession prompted investors to exit their positions.

The second act of Sam Neill: ‘The truth was, I didn’t know how long I had to live’

He is one of the world’s best actors – but can still go to Starbucks without anyone recognising him. Neill discusses cancer, remission, happiness, fame and video nasties with Zoe Williams.

