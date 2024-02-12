Afternoon Update: Israeli hostages freed; Nationals under pressure over Barnaby Joyce; and how supermarkets make you pay more

A destroyed mosque is seen following Israeli bombardments over Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Good afternoon. Israel has carried out a special forces operation that freed two Israeli hostages in Rafah while striking the southern city. Gaza health officials say at least 37 Palestinians have been killed in strikes.

Meanwhile, Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong has echoed warnings from the US, saying any Israeli offensive in the southern city could have “devastating consequences”.

Top news

Pressure mounts on Nationals to demote Barnaby Joyce | Barnaby Joyce says he is “not looking for sympathy” after explaining that footage of him lying on a Canberra footpath and swearing into his phone was the result of combining alcohol and prescription drugs. Nationals leader David Littleproud has said Joyce will not be demoted.

Lattouf lawyer calls for ABC to hand over communications | Antoinette Lattouf’s lawyer is seeking a court order forcing employees of the public broadcaster to hand over records of any communications they had with a journalist at the Australian. Lattouf claims that the Australian newspaper was reporting her sacking by the ABC by the time she got home.

Summer heat bakes south and west | Melbourne and Adelaide are in for a warm night tonight, with temperatures expected to reach 21C (70F) and 19C (66F) respectively. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for extreme fire danger in parts of South Australia and Victoria on Tuesday before a cool change sets in midweek. In Perth, the heat is expected to stick around until at least Thursday.

Sydney school closed after asbestos discovery | A primary school in south-west Sydney has been closed after bonded asbestos was found in garden mulch which was supplied by the same company – Greenlife Resource Recovery – that produced mulch found to be contaminated at multiple locations across the city. The company’s lawyer said last week it was “too soon to jump to conclusions” about the source of the contamination.

Tasmania could go to early election | The state’s Liberal premier, Jeremy Rockliff, threatened the Liberals turned independents John Tucker and Lara Alexander on 2 February with an early election unless the pair agreed not to vote against his government on any motions, bills and amendments. The trio held a meeting on Friday but Tucker and Alexander refused to agree to the premier’s terms.

US defense secretary transfers duties to deputy | Lloyd Austin, Biden’s top military adviser, has been hospitalised because of an “emergent bladder issue”, and has transferred his duties to the deputy secretary of defense, Kathleen Hicks.

Story continues

World marathon record holder dies | Tributes have been paid to 24-year-old Kelvin Kiptum after his shock death, alongside his coach, in a road accident in Kaptagat in south-west Kenya.

Elon Musk ordered to testify | A federal court has ordered Musk to testify as part of an investigation by US regulators into his 2022 purchase of the social media platform Twitter, later renamed X.

Full Story

How supermarkets make you pay more

We’re all paying more for groceries in a cost-of-living crisis because supermarkets are hiking prices higher than they need to, according a scathing report released last week. Will increased attention on supermarkets bring down prices? Listen to this 16-minute episode.

What they said …

***

“These things do nothing for the profession of politicians. I think it confirms you know, in people’s minds, the public’s minds, negative association with politics, and I think that’s a real shame. But personally, I hope he gets the help he needs,” Katy Gallagher on the Barnaby Joyce incident.

In numbers

The Department of Parliamentary Services was up in Senate estimates this morning, where ACT senator David Pocock asked for an update on lobbyist passes.

Before bed read

“I’m tempted to have an affair with one of my wife’s friends,” a reader has written to advice columnist, Philippa Perry. “I don’t want to lose the loving relationships that I have with my wife, our family and her family, but I also want to explore this new one to see if it does lead to anything more.”

Perry’s advice: “Don’t throw a good relationship away. Don’t cause trauma to two families.” Perry proposes an eight-week course to revive the man’s sex life with his wife. Read the advice.

Daily word game

Today’s starter word is: SYLL. You have five goes to get the longest word including the starter word. Play Wordiply.

Sign up

If you would like to receive this Afternoon Update to your email inbox every weekday, sign up here. And start your day with a curated breakdown of the key stories you need to know. Sign up for our Morning Mail newsletter here.