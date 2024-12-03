AG Bonta, California lawmakers announce new bills to protect abortion access

ABC News

Reactions started coming through shortly after the announcement on Sunday evening that President Joe Biden had pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for his tax evasion and federal gun charges. A reversal for the president, the pardon came about two weeks before his son was scheduled for sentencing in both cases: on Dec. 12 on the gun-related charges in Delaware, and on Dec. 16 on the tax charges in California. Hunter Biden first released a statement directly after the pardon was issued, saying in part, "I will never take the clemency I have been given today for granted and will devote the life I have rebuilt to helping those who are still sick and suffering.”