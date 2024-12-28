AG dismisses charge against OKC police officer accused of excessive force against 71-year-old man

The Daily Beast

Jay-Z and his hard-charging attorney were handed a setback Thursday by the judge overseeing a claim that the star raped a 13-year-old girl at a Diddy party. The billionaire rapper, real name Shawn Carter, had his bid to name the now-adult accuser denied. He was given until the middle of January to file a detailed response to her allegations, which he has publicly and bitterly denied. Also targeted by Judge Analisa Torres was Alex Spiro, the high-profile and pugnacious attorney Carter has retaine