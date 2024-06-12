Merrick Garland faces contempt of US Congress vote

The US House of Representatives will vote later on Wednesday over whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

America's top law enforcement officer has refused to turn over interview tapes from a justice department probe of President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.

A report on the inquiry had called the 81-year-old's memory into question.

The vote's likely outcome is not yet clear - but Republicans, who control the chamber by the narrowest of margins, have expressed confidence it will succeed.

Along partisan lines on Tuesday, the House Rules Committee advanced the contempt resolution to the full House.

On Wednesday morning Republicans crossed their final hurdle to the vote by a narrow 208-207 majority.

If Mr Garland is ultimately held in contempt, the House will be recommending that the US justice department in Washington DC makes a decision on whether or not to criminally prosecute him.

But Wednesday’s vote is likely a partisan exercise given that a justice department prosecutor would almost certainly not pursue criminal charges against the head of their agency.

Attorney Generals William Barr and Eric Holder, who respectively served the preceding Republican and Democratic administrations, were also held in contempt of Congress along partisan lines. Neither faced criminal charges.

The effort to hold the US attorney general in contempt stems from a 345-page report released by Special Counsel Robert Hur, the result of a year-long inquiry into Mr Biden's retention of classified documents after leaving the vice-presidency.

Mr Biden served as vice-president from 2009 to 2017 in Barack Obama's administration.

Mr Hur concluded that no criminal charges were warranted, though Mr Biden appeared to have "willfully" retained classified materials as a private citizen.

The Garland-appointed prosecutor noted he believed prosecutors would struggle to secure a conviction against Mr Biden, as jurors would likely view him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory".

That characterisation came after the president sat for a five-hour interview, spanning across two days last October, with Mr Hur's team.

He said that Mr Biden was unable to recall certain details relevant to the investigation, as well as milestones in his own life such as the years of his vice-presidency and when his oldest son Beau had died from cancer.

The report's release sparked a political firestorm, highlighting for critics one of the president's biggest weaknesses - voter concerns about his age and lucidity - in the midst of his bid for re-election.

Lawyers for Mr Biden disputed descriptions of the interview, accusing Mr Hur of using "highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events”.

Mr Garland has provided congressional Republicans with a full transcript of the interview - but he has resisted Republican-issued subpoenas demanding audio recordings of the conversation.

On his advice, the president last month invoked executive privilege to block congressional Republicans from accessing tapes of the interview.

Mr Garland argued that turning them over could “chill cooperation with the department in future investigations”.

This week, Mr Garland wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece that "the Justice Department is under attack like never before".

Ahead of the House Rules vote on Tuesday, Republicans suggested he was "hiding" information relevant to their impeachment inquiry into Mr Biden, while Democrats argued critics of the president want to wield selectively edited versions of the tapes against him.

"If the attorney general chooses to defy Congress and not produce the audio recording, he must face the consequences of his actions," James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told the panel.

But Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, pushed back that the contempt resolution "isn't really about a policy disagreement with the DOJ".

"This is about feeding the [Make America Great Again] base after 18 months of investigations that have produced failure after failure."

At a Wednesday morning news conference, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he expects the contempt resolution to succeed.

Republicans' narrow majority in the House means that just three defectors could kill the measure. Several members have already expressed reservations.