AG Garland: Donald Trump deadly force allegation in Mar-a-Lago search 'false,' 'dangerous'

Attorney General Merrick Garland called former President Donald Trump’s accusation that the Justice Department authorized the potential use of deadly force during the search of Mar-a-Lago a “false” and “extremely dangerous” allegation.

Trump has long complained about the FBI search for classified documents in August 2022, which led to charges he unlawfully hoarded national defense records after leaving the White House. He wasn't at the resort when it was searched.

On Tuesday, the release of sealed documents in the case showed Trump still had classified documents in his bedroom at Mar-a-Lago four months after an FBI search of the Florida estate. The documents also provided new details of alleged efforts by Trump and his co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira to obstruct the investigation, through what the government called a "shell game" of moving documents around Mar-a-Lago to avoid being found by federal authorities.

Trump complained in an all-caps post Tuesday that the Justice Department “authorized the FBI to use deadly (lethal) force” during the search.

Garland disputed the characterization at a news conference Thursday, saying FBI agents followed standard policy.

“That allegation is false and it is extremely dangerous,” Garland said. “The document that is being referred to in the allegation is a Justice Department standard policy limiting the use of force.”

Dramatic claims about a standard policy

In an a fundraising pitch to supporters, Trump claimed the FBI agents were “locked & loaded ready to take me out," and that he "nearly escaped death."

"You know they're just itching to do the unthinkable," Trump added.

Trump was referring to a standard policy for searches. “Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary,” the statement said. Agents planned to bring standard weapons, ammo, handcuffs and bolt cutters, the statement said.

Trump has complained about the search he called a “raid,” in contrast to the voluntary searches that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence allowed for classified documents found in their homes. But Garland said the same policy applied to those voluntary searches.

“As the FBI advises, it is part of the standard operations plan for searches and in fact was even used in the consensual search of President Biden’s home,” Garland said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump's claim of 'deadly force' at Mar-a-Lago 'false': Merrick Garland