AGAIN?! MORE cars broken into in Ohio City overnight

CBC

WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn