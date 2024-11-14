AGAIN?! MORE cars broken into in Ohio City overnight
Our overnight news tracker captured a half dozen cars with smashed in windows and glass shattered all over the lot.
Our overnight news tracker captured a half dozen cars with smashed in windows and glass shattered all over the lot.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
A 101-year-old Edmonton widow is in a legal battle with the Rotary Foundation Canada over which charities should benefit from her late husband's $40-million estate.Mary McEachern says the foundation has repeatedly blocked her efforts to honour her husband's final wishes and redistribute his estate to various charities, not the Rotary alone."My husband wanted this money to go to many, many deserving charities," McEachern said in an interview with CBC. "But Rotary wants it all, and they're doing e
Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard
Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault
The suspects provided video footage to the insurance company, which showed "the alleged bear" in the vehicle, a news release says.
Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill and Life Ford were arrested on charges of child endangerment, court records show
An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.
For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian man convicted of raping dozens of women over the past two decades has been executed in public, the country's state media reported on Wednesday.
As Snopes reported previously, Gaetz was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2008.
Ana Knezevich Henao has been missing since Feb. 2
SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.
Emma and her Brother were part of a school run club, whose path crossed two lanes of traffic
Moses “Shyne” Barrow finally tells the whole story of how Sean “Diddy” Combs landed him in prison for a decade in the new Hulu documentary The Honorable Shyne. “It’s all coming to light and people believe it,” Barrow says in the film, “Because when I said it, everyone was partying and having a great time with Diddy, while I was left to rot in prison,” the ex-rapper says in the doc, which premieres Nov. 18 on Hulu. Barrow, who served eight years of his 10-year sentence, was at a nightclub with Co
Mary Blasetti, 32, died from her injuries on Monday, Nov. 11, police confirmed in a statement
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar lashed out Wednesday at Mexico’s failure to accept aid in the fight against drug cartels, claiming the country “closed the doors” on security cooperation.
A 17-year-old from Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder after a Kitchener man was found dead in January.Officers were called to Gray Street, near the intersection of Ottawa Street N. and Lackner Boulevard, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25. Officers found a 28-year-old man dead outside a residence. The investigation led to area schools being put into hold and secure for about two hours.Police said there were two suspects in the case.On Tuesday, police arrested a 17-year-old Toronto male. He cann