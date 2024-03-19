Who is for and against Chiefs, Royals stadium tax? Where groups, officials stand on vote

With yard signs, TV and YouTube ads and mailers blanketing Kansas City, signs of Jackson County’s fierce debate over the stadium tax issue are everywhere.

Some local organizations and elected officials have come out strongly for or against the tax on the April 2 ballot, while many have kept quiet as negotiations around the details of deals with the teams continue.

Early voting started Tuesday for Jackson County voters. They will decide whether to issue a 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax to help pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and renovations to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium.

This new tax would replace the current tax that funds the Truman Sports Complex, which is set to expire in 2031. The teams would split the revenue evenly.

The question on the ballot is worded to ask if voters would like to repeal the existing sales tax and replace it with a new one at the same rate that would last for 40 years.

Since the teams have not yet signed leases with financial details, or agreements solidifying their commitments to wages and other contributions to the community in exchange for the tax money, some groups are still undecided on whether they will support or oppose the tax.

And the landscape of who is for or against keeps evolving, including two groups who announced shifting positions Tuesday.

Who supports the tax?

The Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County is organizing the yes vote campaign, led by the teams, who have contributed $2 million.

Organizations that have endorsed the campaign include:

Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Kansas City Area Development Council

Independence Chamber of Commerce

Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO

Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce

Greater Kansas City Building & Construction Trades Council

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City

Freedom, Inc.

Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police

Who opposes the tax?

The Committee Against New Royals Stadium Taxes is running the “vote no” campaign, chaired by former City Councilmember Becky Nace.

Other organizations that are lobbying against the tax include:

Good Jobs Coalition, a group of organizations representing low-wage workers, announced Tuesday they were pulling out of negotiations with the teams and opposing the question.

KC Tenants were the first organized group to announce their opposition last month.

Sunrise Movement KC, an environmental advocacy group, announced opposition this week.

Who is undecided on the stadium tax vote?

SEIU Local 1, a union representing service workers, including those in Kauffman Stadium, announced in a Tuesday statement that they would not support or oppose the question until a community benefits agreement, or CBA, was finalized and signed. It had previously been affiliated with the Good Jobs Coalition.

What about Crossroads businesses and residents?

Almost 60% of the 145 respondents of a Crossroads Community Association survey opposed the Crossroads stadium proposal, while 32% supported it.

Last week, the organization said they would not take a stance because “we are focused on protecting the vibrant and diverse community that welcomes all walks of life and all forms of artistic expression.”

The Crossroads Community Association’s board of directors voted to work on negotiating a CBA with the Royals.

As of March 19, which area elected officials are voting yes and no?

Yes

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he planned to vote yes even though he wished he had more information, as of an appearance last week on KCUR’s Up To Date.

Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca said in a Tuesday phone interview that he was “leaning yes, with the caveat being I’m looking forward to it being a historic and transformational CBA from the Chiefs” and union assurances from the Royals. The teams have not yet finalized or signed a CBA.

No

Jackson County Executive Frank White has repeatedly opposed the tax, most recently writing a letter asking the Royals and Chiefs to pay for the special election costs.

City Councilmember Johnathan Duncan said in a statement Monday that he plans to vote no, stating that taxpayer money could be better used elsewhere.

The Star requested statements from the remaining Jackson County legislators, city council members with districts in Jackson County and the mayors of Blue Springs, Grandview, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Raytown and did not hear back by publication time.

Have more questions about the Jackson County stadium vote? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.



