Agatha All Along confirms Disney+ release schedule

Marvel's newest Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, has confirmed its release schedule.

In the US, the WandaVision spin-off focusing on Agatha Harkness kicks off with a double-bill on September 18. There will then be one episode a week until October 30, when there's another double-bill for the finale. Episodes will drop on the streaming service at 6pm Pacific Time and 9pm Eastern Time.

In the UK, it's been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop on September 19. The specific time hasn't been announced, but if it's synced up with the US, then it will be in the early hours. It also means we will get the finale on Halloween itself, which feels apt.

Set after WandaVision, the show will begin with Agatha trapped in a fake reality by Wanda, but she eventually escapes and forms a coven, with the intention of undertaking a series of dangerous trials in order to restore her power.

Marvel Studios bigwig Brad Winderbaum previously described the series as both "really fun" and "really scary", teasing that it gets "quite dramatic" as it goes on.

"It lures you in with the fun of Halloween, and before you know it, you're crying," he said. "It's a Marvel brand of scary. It's a Halloween show. There are deadly stakes in this series. It's a fun ride, but it's a dangerous one."

Joe Locke, who is playing a mysterious character, gave a different reading of the show. "The show is about misunderstood people and people who are alienated by their society for reasons that they can't control," he said.

"I think that resonates a lot with the queer community. I think there'll be some camp."

Agatha All Along premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday, September 18 on Disney+, with new episodes following weekly.

