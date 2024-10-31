“Agatha All Along” Ending Explained: Did Billy Find Tommy — and Is Agatha Really Dead? Unpacking the Finale's Twists

Disney+'s 'Agatha All Along' ended by introducing several significant Marvel characters into the MCU

© 2024 MARVEL Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

Warning: Agatha All Along spoilers ahead!

Agatha Harkness first graced screens in 2021's WandaVision as the coven-less witch behind the nefarious plot of the show, but in her spin-off, Agatha All Along, it turned out it wasn't Agatha all along.

The Disney+ show finished airing on Oct. 30 with a two-episode finale that raised more questions than it answered, setting up the future of some pivotal Marvel characters. Agatha All Along is centered around the witch-killing Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) as she's snapped out of the spell Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) placed on her three years ago by an, at first, unknown boy who goes by Teen (Joe Locke).

Teen convinces Agatha to take him on the Witches' Road, a perilous journey that promises a witch their deepest desire at its end after a number of trials and challenges. To go on the road, Agatha explains one needs a coven, so she assembles a group of downtrodden witches: potion-making Jen (Sasheer Zamata), foreshadowing Lilia (Patti LuPone), spellbound Alice (Ali Ahn) and clueless Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp).

Along their journey, the group makes a number of discoveries — most notably, the true identity of Teen. In the fifth episode, viewers discover he is actually Wanda's son Billy reincarnated in the body of William, a local teenage boy, after Wanda implodes the sitcom version of Westview that she created.

So what happens to Agatha and Billy? Here's the Agatha All Along ending, explained.

How did Agatha All Along end?

© 2024 MARVEL Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

The nine-episode limited series came to an end in a two episode finale. In the penultimate episode, only Agatha and Billy are left on the Witches' Road after Agatha breaks her bound on Jen's magic powers, and she is able to leave. To help Billy meet his final goal — finding his twin brother Tommy — Agatha performs a sort of guided meditation, coaching him on where to locate the boy.

Billy achieves his desire, leaving Agatha alone to complete the trial: making something grow in a room with no soil or water. She accomplishes it, using her tears to plant a flower in the cracked floor and exits the Witches' Road.

Agatha returns to her home where she is greeted by Rio (Aubrey Plaza), who was revealed in an earlier episode to be Death herself. Rio declares that Agatha didn't uphold her end of the bargain in delivering Billy, who blasts Agatha with his powers, returning her to her former glory. Rio tells the witch that either she goes with her or Billy does as Death must claim one.

In a heroic moment, Agatha sacrifices herself for Billy — but the show doesn't end there. Billy finds out that the Witches' Road was something he crafted himself using his powers, and Agatha isn't fully dead: she's back as a ghost.

Why does Agatha kill witches?

© 2024 MARVEL Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

The season finale takes a step back into Agatha's life, exploring her villain origin story. Throughout the show, its alluded that Agatha suffered a massive heartbreak when her son, Nicky, died, with some assuming she sacrificed him for her powers.

However, in episode 9, its revealed that Rio came to take Nicky while Agatha was giving birth to him and she pleaded with Death to let her have more time with her son. Immediately after, Agatha began killing other witches, presumably as a way to placate Rio by delivering her bodies in order to keep her son alive.

One day, Nicky doesn't go along with Agatha's bit to kill witches, and the two don't complete the job. That night, Rio takes the 6-year-old boy, with whom Agatha crafted the "Ballad of the Witches Road" song that others began to believe opened the door to the Witches' Road.

In the episode, its revealed the road never existed. Agatha began a con, performing the opening song and made-up ritual with a group of witches, manipulating them into blasting her with their power so she could kill them and grow ever more powerful.

Therefore, it was Billy who created the Witches' Road, much to Agatha's surprise, leading to her early suspicion he was the Scarlet Witch's son.

What happened to Billy and Tommy?

© 2024 MARVEL Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff and Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

Billy and Tommy died in WandaVision when Wanda imploded the world she created, including her fictional sons. However, at the same time, William, a local teen, and his family get into a car accident, and William dies — only to be reincarnated as Billy. However, Tommy is nowhere to be found, making locating him Billy's deepest desire on the Witches' Road.

It is later revealed Tommy never reincarnated, but Billy is able to find his spirit and place it into a new body. The one he finds, however, is drowning in a pool due to a prank played by his friends. Billy discovers the body Tommy is reincarnated in isn't as lucky as Billy was to have loving parents by his side.

"There’s no one to love him! He’s got no one!” Billy screams in his panic as he makes his discovery.

In the final scene of the show, Agatha, in her ghost form, joins Billy, and the two embark on a new journey to find Tommy.

What happened to the other witches, including Jen, Lilia, Alice and Rio?

© 2024 MARVEL Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer Kale, Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu and Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

While embarking on the Witches' Road, Agatha and Billy were joined by a haphazard coven. However, the witches quickly started dropping as they failed to survive certain trials, with Agatha zapping Alice's life while she took her powers and Lilia sacrificing herself to save the rest of the group.

The only witch to survive is Jen, and her story ends in the finale when Agatha unbounds her, returning her powers to the potion-making witch. In her final scene, Jen breaks out of the Witches' Road and takes flight to build a new life for herself.

The final witch to join the coven is Rio, who is revealed to be Lady Death. In her final scene, she tragically claims Agatha's life after the two share a passionate kiss (they are ex-lovers).

How did Agatha All Along set up other Marvel storylines?

© 2024 MARVEL Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

After the show wrapped, fans began to speculate that the final scene set up the premise of Marvel's upcoming show about Vision. The new series will see Paul Bettany reprise the character, who, as Agatha so eloquently put, was presumably being sold for parts after he died in WandaVision.

Since Billy made his return in this show, fans guessed that Tommy could come up in the Vision show, which is currently titled Vision Quest.

Another theory is that Marvel is setting up the introduction of Young Avengers, a group made of young superheroes who have been steadily introduced through the latest slew of Marvel movies and TV shows, including The Marvels' Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), among others.

In the comics, Billy is part of the group, and Tommy is as well, under the name Speed, for the super-speed power he seemingly inherited from his uncle, Wanda's brother Pietro.



Will there be a season 2 of Agatha All Along?

© MARVEL 2024 Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Marvel Television's Agatha All Along.

Agatha All Along was originally billed as a limited series, however, it seems there might be a season 2 in its future, according to showrunner Jac Schaeffer.

“With this show, we wanted to tell a complete story, and I hope that we did. But as a fan and as an admirer, I believe that there is so much more story to tell about all of these characters,” Schaeffer told Decider after episode 7 was released.

Though Agatha's own show's future is uncertain, executive producer Brad Winderbaum told Screen Rant that Marvel fans will be seeing more of the character in the future.

“You know, when you have an icon like Kathryn Hahn has brought to the screen with Agatha you just want to see more of her,” Winderbaum told the outlet. “Yes, there will be more Agatha in the future of the MCU.”

