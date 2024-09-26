Agatha All Along’s Episode 3 Victim Hints at Possible Return: ‘You Need to Watch More’

The following post contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 3, now streaming on Disney+.

Lesson learned: Never accept a party invitation from one Agatha Harkness.

During the third episode of Agatha All Along (which dropped on Disney+ Wednesday night), Debra Jo Rupp’s poor Sharon Davis (aka WandaVision‘s Mrs. Hart) seemed to meet her demise during the coven’s first trial on the Witches’ Road. We say seemed, though, because Rupp herself has now indicated we may not have seen the last of Sharon.

“How much of this have you seen?” the actress countered to TVLine, when asked how she reacted to her character’s apparent death. When she learned that critics had only seen the first four episodes (of nine), she replied with a laugh, “So, you need to watch more. But yes, I’m very pleased with Sharon’s arc.”

Wednesday’s installment found Agatha’s ragtag coven encountering their first of several Witches’ Road trials: tests that are designed to challenge each witch’s skill set and force them to face their fears. This time around, in a swanky house on the road that turned the witches (and Teen) into the WASPiest versions of themselves, the coven was required to drink hallucinogenic poison that would kill them if Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) couldn’t brew a proper antidote potion before an ominous timer ran out.

With just minutes to spare, Jennifer did concoct the cure, and it was administered to all of the women before they escaped the rapidly flooding house via its kitchen oven (helpfully transformed into a chute that brought them back to the road). But Sharon — who had collapsed after drinking the poisoned wine earlier in the episode — was given her dose of the remedy too late, and she appeared to be dead when Agatha & Co. returned to the forest after their trial.

Rupp said little else about what’s in store for Sharon during Agatha‘s run, but she did express gratitude for the unexpectedly large role she’s had in the WandaVision spinoff thus far.

“I was shocked, and so pleased, and so happy to be 5 years old again,” the actress shared. “The imagination and the freedom of this was spectacular, and it comes at a very nice time for me. It was a great job.” (With reporting by Matt Webb Mitovich)

