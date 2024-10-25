‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 7 Bewitches 4.2M Views After Just A Day Of Streaming

Agatha All Along is still bewitching audiences ahead of the finale next week.

Disney says that Episode 7, which was directed by showrunner Jac Schaeffer, drove 4.2M views globally after just one day of streaming, which is up 35% from the premiere episode’s performance.

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after the suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down, down, down The Road.

WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer serves as showrunner and directs the first two episodes, in addition to the latest episode.

Agatha All Along ends next week with two episodes on Wednesday night.

