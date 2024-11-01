‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 8 Hits 4.6 Million Views in One Day, Up 10% From Episode 7

The second-to-last episode of “Agatha All Along” hit 4.6 million views in its first day of streaming on Disney+. That puts Episode 8 nearly 10% above the 4.2 million views achieved by Episode 7 in the same amount of time.

Episode 9 dropped on Disney+ on the same night and hit 3.9 million views in its first day of availability. Disney refers to the show’s final two episodes as a “two-part finale,” and while the actual finale is currently trailing the two previous episodes, it’s likely to catch up in viewership over the weekend.

When the company reported Episode 7’s 4.2-million viewership total, it noted a 35% increase from the series premiere, which would put Episode 1 at approximately 3.1 million views in its first day. (Disney initially reported a total of 9.3 million views for Episode 1, but that total was calculated over seven days of streaming). Episodes 8 and 9 have improved even further, with increases of 48% and 26% percent, respectively, compared to the premiere.

Data was not made available regarding viewership of Episodes 2 through 6 of “Agatha All Along.”

Because Disney hasn’t standardized its viewership measurement period, it’s difficult to make one-to-one comparisons between “Agatha All Along” and other titles on Disney+; the streamer typically shares viewership totals counted over several days, rather than just one. For example, the premiere episode of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” hit 13.3 million views in six days, while Star Wars series “The Acolyte” and “Ahsoka” debuted with 11.1 million and 14 million views, respectively, both measured across five days. However, the “Agatha” premiere’s 9.3 million views in one week appeared to put it in a similar range to “Percy Jackson” and “The Acolyte.” Disney only released statistics regarding those series first episodes, though, so no conclusive comparisons can be made about their finales.

