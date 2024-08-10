‘Agatha All Along’ Trailer: Kathryn Hahn Gets the Coven Together to Walk the Witches’ Road

First it was “Agatha: House of Harkness.” Then it was “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” For a time we thought it might be called “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.” But finally, after years of waiting, we are finally getting “Agatha All Along.”

The spin-off Disney+ series was announced shortly after the breakout success of the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-led “WandaVision,” which introduced Kathryn Hahn to the MCU as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch envious of Wanda/Scarlett Witch’s limitless abilities. While the end of “WandaVision” saw Agatha lose her magic and be trapped in the persona she used to try and fool Wanda, a trailer that premiered Friday, August 9, at D23 revealed Agatha’s intention to earn her powers back by gathering her coven and walking the Witches’ Road. This trailer can be viewed below.

The series will also star Joe Locke (“Heartstopper”) as a mysterious gay teen who helps free Agatha from the spell Wanda put on her and urges her to gain her powers back, as well as Patti LuPone as Lilia, Sasheer Zamata as Jen K, Ali Ahn as Alice, and Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”) as Rio. Other cast members include Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Okwui Okpokwasili. The creator of “WandaVision,” Jac Shaeffer, also returns to craft this new series, which features musical elements in addition to the magical. As part of his joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, Shaeffer will serve as head writer and executive producer on “Agatha All Along.”

At Disney Upfronts in May, Hahn said to Deadline, “We can say that the coven is strong. We can say that it is hilarious, and deep. And I was moved to work with all these people every day. It was a gratuitous dream that it happened to be this group to go through that together.”

Lupone, also speaking to Deadline, said, “The production design and the set dressers, and the lighting, and the costumes, everything about it, it appeared to all of us when we saw it, that everybody on the creative end were at the top of their game.”

The official synopsis for the show reads, “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after the suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven and set off down, down, down The Road.”

The series premieres with two episodes on September 18, exclusively on Disney+. Watch the full trailer below.

