Agatha All Along trailer seemingly confirms Wanda Maximoff's fate

There's a new Agatha All Along trailer, and it seemingly confirms Wanda Maximoff's fate.

Elizabeth Olsen's hero turned Scarlet Witch had a building dropped on her at the very contentious end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we never ever actually saw whether she had died or not (something Kevin Feige has specifically pointed out).

In this new trailer for Kathryn Hahn's spin-off, which premiered at Disney's D23 Expo, we see Agatha approach a dead body under a sheet in what looks like an autopsy room. She picks up a note next to the body – a Westview library card – and 'W Maximoff' starts to magically fade in next to a stamp for the date October 13.

Is this Agatha receiving a sign that Wanda has indeed perished, or is it simply her way of remembering the name of the woman who trapped her in this fake, police procedural reality without her memories? We can only speculate for now (and go rewatch Multiverse of Madness to see when it was set).

The rest of the trailer shows us the main focus of the show: Agatha gathering a team of down-their-luck witches (including Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza) and seeking to regain power through some dangerous trials.

We also get a few brief snippets of the 'Agatha All Along' song from WandaVision, just in case you forgot how catchy it is.

Of course, the multiverse means that Olsen could return as a different version of Wanda, and whether the MCU takes that route or reveals she didn't actually die, the actor has publicly hoped to play the character differently were she to return.

"We can do anything with her now!" the star said. "I feel like we've done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her. She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

Agatha All Along begins on September 18 on Disney+ with a two-part premiere.

