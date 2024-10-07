What age should you see your first horror film?

If your interest in horror started when you were a kid, chances are you still can’t get enough. Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of HI-CHEW, a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who celebrate Halloween revealed more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans polled enjoyed horror movies when they were a child, and that number still holds strong at 73% today. In fact, almost two-thirds (65%) saw their first horror movie before they were 11 years old and another 60% agree that watching your first scary movie at a slumber party is a right of passage. But as adults, supernatural and paranormal movies (43%), along with psychological thrillers (40%) and slasher flicks (30%) tend to be fan favorites. A vast majority (84%) of respondents agree that scary movies are a staple of the Halloween season. During the “spooky season,” Americans average watching five different scary movies, though 23% will enjoy 10 or more.