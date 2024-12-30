Ageism recorded as non-crime hate by police

Police forces have been accused of wasting time dealing with trivial complaints such as non-crime hate incidents - fizkes

Ageist comments are being recorded by police forces as non-crime hate incidents.

At least three forces have recorded non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) for prejudice against someone’s age – despite it not being recognised under the law as a type of hate crime.

Guidance issued by the Home Office allows police to record incidents for “a different characteristic”, such as ageism or membership of an “alternative sub-culture” like hippies, punks and emos.

Non-crime hate incidents are meant to be reserved for cases that are “clearly motivated by intentional hostility” and where there is a genuine risk of significant escalation, according to government guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

But police forces have been accused of wasting time dealing with trivial complaints, with more than 13,200 non-crime hate incidents recorded in the year to June.

Toby Young said the recording of NCHIs for ageism was ‘bizarre’

North Wales Police has recorded 102 NCHIs under the category “age” since 2014, according to data disclosed under Freedom of Information (FOI) laws.

Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, said: “This is a spectacular waste of police time and yet more evidence for why NCHIs should be scrapped altogether.

“Police forces should instead be pursuing the career criminals that are responsible for most of the crime - and our criminal justice system should be keeping them behind bars for longer to crush crime rates.”

Other NCHIs recorded by the force include a soiled pair of underwear hung on a washing line and allegations of racism between Welsh and English people.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Yorkshire Police also records NCHIs under the category “prejudice – age”, with two such incidents noted last year.

‘Bizarre’

Kent Police recorded NCHIs for ageism – which it said could be “based on a person’s age or perceived age” – until 2021.

Toby Young, director of the Free Speech Union, said the recording of NCHIs for ageism was “bizarre”.

“The purpose of the statutory Code of Practice introduced by Suella Braverman last year was to bring the police to heel and stop them recording every complaint they receive that supposedly contains a ‘hate element’ as an NCHI, not least because the Court of Appeal ruled that such over-zealous recording is unlawful,” he said.

In Harry Miller v College of Policing in December 2021, the court ruled that the previous College of Policing guidance on NCHIs was unlawful because it did not sufficiently recognise the right to free speech under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Young added: “But this data shows that the police have been ignoring the statutory guidance and carrying on following their own bizarre rules about what constitutes an NCHI, which vary from force to force.

“The fault lies with chief constables and the College of Policing, who are wantonly defying the will of Parliament.”

Allison Pearson was invested by Essex police over an alleged hate crime - Heathcliff O'Malley

Police forces have come under increasing pressure over hate speech laws following the now-abandoned investigation into Allison Pearson, the Telegraph journalist.

Pearson was being investigated by Essex Police for an alleged hate crime, but the row prompted widespread criticism of the concept of NCHIs, which do not meet the threshold of criminality but are still recorded by police.

The chief constable of Essex Police, BJ Harrington, insisted earlier this month that his officers behaved “proportionately, fairly and very, very ethically” during their investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In England and Wales, hate crime law recognises race, religion, disability, sexual orientation and transgender identity as the five protected characteristics.

But guidance issued by the Home Office and the College of Policing, which sets standards for the police, advises forces that they can record hate crimes and non-crime hate incidents for other characteristics.

‘Hate crime legislation’

“There are … other groups and individuals who may be targeted due to their personal characteristics,” the College of Policing website says.

The College of Policing guidance is a reflection of the Home Office’s code of practice on non-crime hate incidents, which was introduced in June last year when Suella Braverman was the home secretary.

The Home Office code of practice outlines that “there may be instances where a force deems it necessary to record an incident involving a different characteristic that is not covered by hate crime legislation”.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Following a review, a decision was made in 2021 to remove age as a factor from the force’s non-crime hate incident policy.”

North Wales Police and North Yorkshire Police were approached for comment.