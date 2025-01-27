Agencies to test terrorist attack response

Multiple agencies will test their response to a major terrorism incident in a training exercise at Trent Bridge [PA Media]

Emergency services across the East Midlands will be testing their response to a major terrorism incident, in a large-scale operation across a number of locations in the region.

The training exercise will see multiple agencies - both local and national - come together at Trent Bridge cricket ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police says the exercise is not in response to any "specific threat or intelligence" but is part of a regular testing and exercising programme.

Regional assistant chief constable Diane Coulson from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) said: "Fortunately, terror incidents are rare, however we are better prepared than ever to respond when required."

'Substantial threat'

It is being coordinated by Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands (CTPEM), which is part of a national network of units dedicated to responding to the threat of terrorism.

The scenario will test the way police and partners react to "challenging, dynamic situations" - including ambulance and fire teams, who would also have key roles in the event of a terror incident.

Assistant chief constable Coulson said: "Testing response planning is something that takes place regularly across all emergency services and is a vital way of ensuring we are as prepared as possible to respond to a major incident such as a terror attack.

"Not only do exercises such as this help to ensure all services understand each other's roles, but they also provide an opportunity to highlight areas where learnings can be identified and adopted.

"These can then be shared with teams up and down the country so that we are all aligned in our response."

According to the UK Government website, the current terrorism threat level set by MI5 is "substantial" - meaning an attack is likely.

