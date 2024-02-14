Agency investigating report of RCMP officer sharing intimate images

New Brunswick's police watchdog is investigating a report from Sussex RCMP that an officer allegedly shared intimate images of a prisoner.

The Serious Incident Response Team said in a press release Tuesday that it was contacted by Sussex RCMP Jan. 29 about a report of alleged distribution of intimate images by an on-duty officer in April 2023.

According to the release, RCMP learned during "an internal investigation on another matter" that an officer "may have taken or shared intimate photographs or video of a male in custody without their knowledge."

SIRT's interim director Erin Nauss said the alleged incident was believed to involve a person in police cells in Sussex. She said SIRT is not involved in the unrelated RCMP internal investigation and said if other matters arise during their own investigation they will address them.

The SIRT, based in Nova Scotia, is an independent agency which investigates matters of death, serious injury, sexual assault, intimate partner violence or other matters of public interest involving police officers. According to the release, the SIRT was contacted and has taken over the investigation as "a matter of public interest." SIRT's director then has authority to determine if charges should be laid and releases a report on their findings up to three months after the investigation concludes.

RCMP Cpl. Hans Ouellette said the force is supporting the investigation "in order to ensure full accountability and transparency" to the public, and declined further comment.

"RCMP members are expected to hold themselves to a high moral and professional standard," Ouellette wrote in an email to Brunswick News. "We understand and respect the impact it can have on public trust when there is any allegation that a member has not met the standard that our communities deserve."

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal