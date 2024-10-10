Aging fleet, e-bus challenges push Ottawa back to diesel

CBC
·5 min read
An electric OC Transpo bus picks up passengers on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa on March 21, 2024. The city says the new buses are performing well, but upcoming shipments have been delayed. (Andrew Foote/CBC - image credit)
An electric OC Transpo bus picks up passengers on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa on March 21, 2024. The city says the new buses are performing well, but upcoming shipments have been delayed. (Andrew Foote/CBC - image credit)

OC Transpo staff are seriously considering purchasing more diesel buses — something the city had never intended to do again — as it gives up on plans for high-capacity electric buses and struggles to maintain its aging conventional fleet.

The capital's public transit agency is set to provide an update on Thursday for its e-bus procurement.

It includes information about the latest round of delays and the city's decision to give up on purchasing any of the longer, 18-metre (60-foot) electric buses.

"If we lose that, does this mean now we have to get more operators that we can't even get to be able to drive 40-foot buses on those schedules that will be overloaded," said Coun. Tim Tierney, who has been pressing OC Transpo on its e-bus plans for months.

"It's time to meet reality, figure out how we're going to fund more diesel buses and get them in here as soon as possible. Otherwise the whole system will collapse."

Just months after saying there was no need for a "Plan B," OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said in September she "will propose to buy some diesel buses."

Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney speaks at Ottawa City Hall on Feb. 6, 2024.
Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney speaks at Ottawa City Hall on Feb. 6, 2024.

Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney has been pushing OC Transpo to be more realistic about its plans for electric buses. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Buses aging quickly

When originally announced in 2021, the $1-billion plan aimed to get 450 electric buses on the road by 2027, with the goal of a zero-emission fleet by 2036.

Pandemic-related supply chain issues and factory shutdowns, combined with a surge in customized orders spurred by government funding opportunities, have wreaked havoc on electric bus manufacturing, however.

Negotiations over promised federal money also took longer than expected, and the city's auditor general recommended a cautious approach to the emerging industry. That led the city to piggyback on a bus order from Toronto's transit commission, and juggle Ottawa's budget to include more infrastructure spending and 100 fewer vehicles.

The first tranche of 74 vehicles were set to arrive last year.

Right now, the city has only four e-buses.

The city's latest update said the manufacturer must further delay delivery of 16 of the next 22 buses until 2025, exacerbating the strain on the existing 738-vehicle fleet.

"The reality is we were not set up to deal with those inconveniences and now we have to deal with them," Amilcar said at an audit committee meeting to discuss an investigation into bus maintenance practices.

The city has a history of making very large purchases of conventional buses, which means more than half the fleet is nearing or at the end of its life, all at once.

"Those articulated buses have more than 16, 17, 18 years," Amilcar said. "It's not great, but we are in a process to shift that trend to make sure that we can easily maintain the fleet to get a sustainable daily bus count, because this is the reality."

That strategy includes spacing out purchases of e-buses from Canada's two major manufacturers, New Flyer and Nova.

A bus driver's dashboard with computer display monitor in an OC Transpo electric bus in Ottawa April 26, 2022.
A bus driver's dashboard with computer display monitor in an OC Transpo electric bus in Ottawa April 26, 2022.

A bus driver's dashboard with computer display monitor in an OC Transpo electric bus in Ottawa April 26, 2022. Transitioning to electric buses requires substantial infrastructure upgrades and training. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Union would 'welcome buses any time'

Those on the front line are well aware of the fleet's current problems.

"We have expert mechanics, garage mechanics, garage attendants that are fabricating equipment to keep buses viable long after their decommission dates," said Noah Vineberg, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279, which represents OC Transpo drivers and mechanics.

"Yet we continue to contract out work that needs to be rechecked, recertified, sometimes even redone."

A complaint to the city's fraud and waste hotline about apprentices and contract workers failing to receive proper oversight prompted the auditor general to suggest new monitoring measures, which Amilcar said management was happy to accept.

The city uses a metric called the "mean distance between failures" to assess the reliability of the fleet. Data shows the performance of the city's four pilot electric buses is improving, while conventional buses fall behind.

Last year, diesel buses were on the road for an average of 7,300 kilometres before being taken out of service for maintenance. The year-to-date average for 2024 is 6,169 kilometres.

"I worry that we are expecting too much and we're not doing anything to mitigate that in the meantime," Vineberg told councillors when asked about the e-bus transition last month.

"My members would welcome any buses at this point."

An out-of-service OC Transpo bus drives in downtown Ottawa on June 29, 2023.
An out-of-service OC Transpo bus drives in downtown Ottawa on June 29, 2023.

Most of OC Transpo's bus fleet is now nearing or beyond its intended lifespan, leading maintenance crews to fabricate replacement parts. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

City has buses needed for service

Councillors support purchasing diesel buses while maintaining the eventual goal of a zero-emission fleet.

"I've heard staff confirm that they are actively considering that now, given that there is a delay to some of the electric buses that were on order," said Coun. Shawn Menard, another transit commissioner.

He told CBC the longer articulated buses have been "workhorses" that make some popular routes work. Without them, he foresees a need for increased frequency.

"I think we need to make sure that we have enough buses to meet the capacity that's required in the system," said Menard. "And if that means that there needs to be some used buses that come online, that makes a lot of sense to me."

Coun. Glen Gower, who chairs the commission, would likewise support this solution if it's what staff feel is necessary to keep people moving. But he emphasized that the current fleet is safe.

"We have the buses we need to deliver service now," he told CBC. "We're trying to look ahead a year or two, when some of our older buses do need to be retired and making sure that we have a plan in place."

City staff denied CBC's request for an interview, and would not confirm any data about vehicle performance and funding.

Latest Stories

  • In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought These 7 Japanese Cars

    Japan is known for being one of the major countries to manufacture and export cars all over the world. Learn More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures Read Next: 3 Things You Must...

  • TTC bus driver pulls man from burning car after crash

    A TTC bus driver pulled a man from a burning, possibly stolen car after a "very serious crash" in Forest Hill early Wednesday, Toronto police say.The collision happened around 4:50 a.m. near the corner of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue W.Insp. Brian Maslowski said preliminary evidence suggests the driver of a Honda sedan was speeding eastbound on Eglinton when he slammed into a TTC bus heading northbound on Bathurst.He hit the bus "with such force" that it went careening into a second TTC b

  • Multiple injuries after stolen vehicle crashes into two Toronto public-transit buses

    TORONTO — Toronto police say a collision between a stolen vehicle and two public-transit buses has left one person in life-threatening condition.

  • Tesla is approaching its 'most hyped' event in a decade. Here's what Wall Street is expecting from Robotaxi Day.

    All eyes are on Elon Musk's carmaker as it readies to unveil the car it's been talking about for years.

  • Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering problem that could lead to crashes

    Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes. Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday. The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

  • Widebody Rolls-Royce Spectre: The Silent Mafia’s Luxury EV Statement

    Rolls-Royce Spectre’s widebody transformation by digital artist Ildar showcases a murdered-out, mafia-inspired luxury EV grand tourer.

  • EVgo CEO on Electric Vehicle Charging Expansion

    The US is expected to have 30 million electric vehicles by 2030 and to support that, more EV charging infrastructure is needed. The electric vehicle charging company EVgo received a $1.05B conditional loan commitment from the US Department of Energy to expand its network and has recently partnered with GM to install 400 additional charging stalls. EVgo CEO Badar Khan talks with Matt Miller about the future of EV charging and how to meet the rising needs of drivers, on "Bloomberg Markets".

  • Enter to Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with Exclusive Motorious Bonus!

    Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with enhanced entry chances from Motorious!

  • Hurricane Milton delay or cancel your flight? What to expect from your airline.

    The Department of Transportation requires airlines to offer refunds for flight cancellations, but not delays.

  • These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

    Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...

  • Tesla Robotaxi event: How to watch the reveal Thursday

    Tesla loves to put on a show, and Thursday’s Robotaxi reveal might just be the flashiest of them all. The electric vehicle maker is slated to unveil its much-hyped Robotaxi vehicle at Warner Bros. Discovery’s movie studio in Burbank, California. Tesla will livestream the "We, Robot" event on X, which Elon Musk owns.

  • Car smashes into home - while "doing a U-turn"

    This shocking footage shows the moment when a car smashed into a family home while attempting to ‘perform a U-turn’ on their driveway. The CCTV video shows the grey Audi A3 vehicle heading along the quiet road before making a sharp turn towards the front of the white property But the hatchback then suddenly accelerates forward in the direction of the house - before crashing into the side of it. And sadly, the building was left with 'significant structural damage' after the impact caused the outer wall to ‘partially collapse’. The shocking incident unfolded on a residential street in Blackburn, Lancs., at around 6.30pm on Friday (Oct 4).

  • Man chased down highway, shot after checking on possibly sick woman, Pierce deputies say

    Four people were in the car that was being pursued by deputies.

  • Costs and Issues You May Not Be Aware of for Cheap Cars That Have Been Discontinued

    Automakers discontinue older models for various reasons, such as changes in consumer preferences, to get rid of uncompetitive models or to eliminate models that compete with others in their lineup,...

  • Enwin unveils electric bucket truck, other EVs as it prepares for future

    A new million-dollar fully electric bucket truck is the "centrepiece" of Enwin Utilities' bid to electrify its fleet, officials say. Ten per cent of the electricity distributor's fleet is now electric, and the bucket truck unveiled Monday is one of the first in Canada. "As an electric utility, I think it's important that we embrace it," said Gary Rossi, CEO of Enwin. "We know electrification is happening and I think it's important that when you look at where EVs are going, Windsor-Essex is the h

  • Edmunds electric truck face-off: Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Tesla Cybertruck

    The Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck are two intriguing options for someone thinking about buying an electric pickup truck. They could also hardly be more different. The Lightning looks and drives much like a traditional gas-powered F-150. The Cybertruck, in contrast, looks like nothing else and ignores convention with its stainless steel body and square-shaped steering wheel. Yet both trucks are capable of towing a trailer, hauling a bunch of gear, or taking the family out to dinner. W

  • There’s no memorial for Charlotte’s deadliest plane crash. That may change | Opinion

    Despite being Charlotte’s deadliest plane crash, it’s not a widely known piece of the city’s history. | Opinion

  • MEPs battle over green tech cars as EU automotive industry faces Chinese EV competition

    While ostensibly debating the challenge facing Europe’s car industry from more technologically advanced and cheaper Chinese competitors, MEPs spent several hours squabbling over the Green Deal policy to phase out petrol and diesel cars in Europe.View on euronews

  • Honda recalling 1.7M vehicles over steering concerns

    Honda recalled approximately 1.7 million vehicles in a Wednesday announcement, due to a defective part in the steering gearbox in various Honda and Acura models manufactured from 2022 to 2025. It said the defect can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort or “sticky” steering. The recall impacts Honda models including the 2022-25 Civic Sedan,…

  • Revamped 1968 Dodge Charger Pays Tribute to Bullitt with Modern Muscle Upgrades

    A fully restored 1968 Dodge Charger, inspired by Bullitt, merges classic muscle car charm with modern performance upgrades.