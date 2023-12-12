Agreement reached to allow out-of-the-cold shelter to open in Miramichi

Miramichi's out-of-the-cold shelter will operate out of three modular bunkhouse trailers at a vacant lot on the outskirts of Newcastle. (Louis-Philippe Trozzo/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Businesses and groups in Miramichi are ending a court challenge against the opening of an emergency homeless shelter near the city's waterfront.

In a joint statement, the municipality, the shelter operator and those who filed legal action announced the withdrawal of an injunction request after "constructive dialogue" resulted in an agreement.

The out-of-the-cold shelter is now expected to open this week, operating out of three bunkhouse trailers, with a total of 15 beds. Under the new operating plan, the site on Jane Street will have 24-hour on-site security and a perimeter privacy fence.

Mayor Adam Lordon said nearby businesses and other group agreed to drop their legal challenge after meeting with the city and shelter operator.

"We acknowledged that certainly it was [not an] ideal notification process, and something that happened very quickly because we were scrambling," he said.

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon on March 4, 2021.

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon said the shelter is expected to open this week, once electricity is connected. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Lordon said while many businesses came out in support of the shelter, those concerned raised issues over how they were notified about the location. He said they came to an understanding after explaining the details of the operational plan and security measures.

"I think things really fell into place quickly from there," he said.

The injunction case, which is now withdrawn, was expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.

The shelter will be operated by the non-profit group Miramichi Housing Solutions on a city-owned property.

The vacant lot on Jane Street is on the outskirts of Newcastle, adjacent to the downtown. It will soon be surrounded by fencing, funded by the Department of Social Development.

Lordon said the fence is aimed at making the site "as discreet as possible" for a neighbouring hotel, one of the businesses initially opposed.

"When we deal with dialogues around the homeless community, we have to deal with fact and we also have to deal with perceptions," he said.

Story continues

Lordon said the housing crisis in Miramichi is impacting people from a wide range of backgrounds.

Miramichi Housing Solutions finds a lot of the people turning to them for help are seniors, or working people who can't make ends meet, he said.

"There are often a lot of misperceptions around this community. For example, that everybody in the homeless community has an addiction problem," Lordon said.

"Even folks with jobs can't necessarily find the housing they need."

Lordon said the shelter is expected to open within the next few days, as soon as electricity is connected to the site.