Agreement reached to release Israeli civilian hostage and allow Palestinians to return to north Gaza

Alex Croft
·3 min read
Thousands of Palestinians have been gathering as they wait to be allowed home to northern Gaza (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Thousands of Palestinians have been gathering as they wait to be allowed home to northern Gaza (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

An agreement has been reached to release an Israeli civilian hostage and allow displaced Palestinians to return home to northern Gaza, mediator Qatar has said.

The agreement brings an end to one of the first major crises in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, after Israel prevented thousands of Palestinians from returning to their homes in northern Gaza as it accused Hamas of changing the order of its hostage release.

Hamas will hand over Arbel Yehoud, a civilian, along with two other hostages before Friday, Qatar’s statement said. Israeli authorities will allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza on Monday, the office of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Four Israeli hostages waved on a stage before Hamas handed them over to Israel (AFP via Getty Images)
Four Israeli hostages waved on a stage before Hamas handed them over to Israel (AFP via Getty Images)

The initial ceasefire agreement stipulated that Israel would permit Palestinians to return to northern Gaza on Saturday - a move which was put on hold after Israel said Ms Yehoud should have been released that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides accused the other of violating the terms of the ceasefire.

Thousands of Palestinians have gathered as they wait to move north to their homes in Gaza. Israeli forces killed two people and wounded nine when they fired on the crowd of Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Palestinians returning to northern Gaza face a long road ahead to rebuild their homes, which were demolished in Israel’s devastating 15-month invasion of the small enclave.

"We have been in agony for a year and a half," said Nadia Qasem, one of the Palestinians carrying their belongings on a road leading to a closed Israeli checkpoint.

Displaced Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock on the al Rashid Street (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Displaced Palestinians gather with their belongings near a roadblock on the al Rashid Street (Copyright 2025, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Fadi al-Sinwar lamented that “the fate of more than a million people is linked to one person”, referring to Ms Yehoud. "See how valuable we are? We are worthless," he said.

Israeli forces killed more than 47,000 Palestinians including 13,000 children in its invasion, according to the Gaza health ministry and UN agencies, which came after the Hamas attacks on October 7 killed around 1,200 Israelis and saw 251 hostages taken - 87 of whom remain in captivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile in Lebanon, local health officials said 22 people were killed by Israeli forces after they opened fire on a crowd of protesters demanding their withdrawal by Sunday’s deadline under a separate ceasefire agreement with the Hezbollah militant group. More than 120 were wounded, officials added.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble with the majority of the population displaced (REUTERS)
Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble with the majority of the population displaced (REUTERS)

Israel says it hasn’t withdrawn because Lebanese forces are not deploying quickly enough - but Lebanon says its forces cannot move into areas until Israeli troops leave.

It comes after US president Donald Trump suggested that the Gaza population should be resettled to Egypt and Jordan to “just clean out” the enclave. Egypt Jordan and the Palestinians rejected this proposal. The temporary or long-term transfer of Palestinians  "risks expanding the conflict in the region," Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bassem Naim, a senior official for Hamas, said Palestinians would never accept the proposal "even if seemingly well-intentioned under the guise of reconstruction”. Palestinians can rebuild Gaza "even better than before" if Israel lifts its blockade, he added.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Trump orders tariffs on Colombia over rejection of US military deportation flights

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was ordering tariffs, visa restrictions and other retaliatory measures to be taken against Colombia after its government rejected two U.S. military flights carrying migrants.

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • JD Vance Snaps at CBS Host as He’s Grilled on Lowering Grocery Prices: ‘Going to Take a Little Bit of Time’

    CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan grilled JD Vance on the economy as he failed to pick out an executive order that had an immediate effect on grocery prices. The vice-president appeared to struggle before Brennan as she claimed most of the executive orders made by Donald Trump this week did not relate to the economy. “You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We’ve seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?” Brennan asked in direct terms.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • Trump imposes tariffs, sanctions on Colombia after it refuses deportation flights

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Sunday he will impose sweeping retaliatory measures on Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the South American country turned away two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported as part of the new U.S. administration's immigration crackdown. Colombia, America's third largest trading partner in Latin America, swifly responded, threatening a 50% tariff on U.S. goods.

  • ‘People around me are almost universally concerned’: Bishop who begged Trump to have ‘mercy’ talks threats

    Bishop Mariann Budde previously condemned Trump’s 2020 decision to clear Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Lafayette Square and then pose there for a photo-op

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • Brazil condemns handcuffing of deportees on flight from US

    Brazilian officials demanded that U.S. agents remove handcuffs from a group of deportees who were flown to the South American country on Friday, with a prominent minister in President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government calling the practice "blatant disrespect" for the rights of his fellow citizens. Federal police, acting under the instructions of Brazilian Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, met the flight after it made an unexpected landing in the Amazonian city of Manaus due to technical problems, the Brazilian government said in a statement on Saturday. The handcuffs were removed from the passengers after the intervention of the Brazilian police, the government said.

  • B.C. climate activist Zain Haq to be deported with no reprieve in sight

    A Pakistani-born B.C. climate activist is preparing to leave his adopted home after an unsuccessful attempt to stop a deportation order, with his lawyer saying the move is harsh and unjustified.Zain Haq, 24, was ordered deported last year by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) over alleged violations of his study permit, related to his academic progress. The order also followed Haq's arrest at Save Old Growth and Extinction Rebellion protests in 2021 and 2022.Haq pleaded guilty to five coun

  • ‘I Don’t Like It!’: Lindsey Graham Stands Up to Trump on Jan. 6 Pardons

    Republican senator Lindsey Graham has accused President Donald Trump of “sending the wrong signal” to violent criminals after some 1,500 Capitol rioters were pardoned earlier this week. In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union on Sunday, the Trump ally said the controversial pardons put cops at greater risk as he called for presidential powers to be curbed. During the discussion, Bash highlighted the example of Daniel Rodriguez, a January 6th rioter who was sentenced to 12 year

  • British Officials Reduced To Tears Of Laughter During Trump Calls: Report

    During his first term, Trump provided unwitting hilarity for eavesdroppers across the Atlantic, U.K. officials told Politico EU.