AGT Quarterfinals: With Sonia Injured, Sebastian Performs Solo — and Scores Gold! Which Act Gets Your Vote?

The fourth and final week of America’s Got Talent quarterfinals has arrived, with 11 more acts returning to the stage on Tuesday for a chance to earn the viewers’ favor.

Of course, one lucky act from Tuesday’s episode won’t have to worry about those pesky votes. We thought acrobatic duo Sebastián and Sonia might have to exit the competition due to Sonia’s injury, but Sebastián was allowed to perform solo this week, doing his partner proud by earning Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer. There wasn’t a dry eye on the stage as confetti rained down on the happy couple, who are now guaranteed a spot in the finals. (Which is good, because Sonia needs time to recover.)

The other 10 acts showcased during Tuesday’s live performance episode were dance group Brent Street, comedian Erica Rhodes, balancing duo Illya & Anastasia Strakhov, comedic magician Jonathan Burns, singer/guitarist Oscar Stembridge, singer Pranysqa Mishra, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, musician Stephanie Rainey, and comedy act Tonikaku.

Thus far, nine acts have been sent through to the semifinals: musical duo Ashes & Arrows, dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, singing janitor Richard Goodall, magician Young-Min, Canadian crooner Alex Sampson, drone act Sky Elements, aerialist Kelsey Jane, comedian Learnmore Jonasi and young singer Reid Wilson. And three others have already earned spots in the Season 19 finals: Hakuna Matata Acrobats, dance crew Airfootworks and singer Dee Dee Simon.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the acts that performed during Tuesday’s quarterfinals (including video), then vote for the three you would put through to the semifinals.

Brent Street

Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer pick did him proud, kicking off the night with another crowd-pleasing dance routine, this time set to Billie Eilish’s “you should see me in a crown.”

Illya and Anastasia Strakhov

Up next, this married Ukrainian couple performed more incredible feats of strength and flexibility with a routine that was — dare we say — even more impressive than their audition.

Oscar Stembridge

The 16-year-old Swedish rocker once again charmed the judges with an original song titled “Little Bird.”

Jonathan Burns

The comedic magician from Pennsylvania got the only “X” of the night, courtesy of Simon Cowell. (Not a great sign.)

L6

We still cringe thinking back to when Cowell stopped L6 in the middle of their audition, so we’re happy to report that the Filipino singing group made it through this week’s performance of “Rewrite the Stars” without being interrupted.

Tonikaku

The Japanese variety act had the audience in stitches, returning in the quarterfinals with another hilarious routine. (And yes, he was wearing pants.)

Stephanie Rainey

This Irish songstress was music to the judges’ ears, returning for the quarterfinals with a beautiful performance of her original song “Woman.”

Erica Rhodes

The comedian and actress returned with another solid routine, this time educating the audience in Friend-Zoning 101.

Solange Kardinaly

If you weren’t already impressed by this quick-change artist after her audition, we’re sure that her impressive quarterfinals routine quickly changed your mind, no?

Pranysqa Mishra

The 10-year-old singer from Tampa, Fla., closed out the night with a show-stopping performance of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

