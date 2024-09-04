“AGT”: Simon Calls One Act The 'Definition of Courage' After They Perform an Awe-Inspiring Routine Despite Injury

Sebastián left the judges stunned after he performed a jaw-dropping aerial performance for two after his partner Sonia was injured during rehearsals

Trae Patton/NBC Simon Cowell

America's Got Talent has been graced with another inspiring golden buzzer moment!

During the Sept. 3 episode of the hit talent show, Sebastián and Sonia, an aerial duo from Barcelona, Spain, proved that the show must go on after Sonia injured her arm during rehearsals. Despite the set back, Sebastián performed a solo routine to Shawn Mendes' "In My Blood."

As he twirled, spun and performed gravity defying stunts with aerial silks, the crowd gave Sebastián a standing ovation as they looked on with awe. When he finished his routine, Sonia joined him on stage and the pair shared a kiss before getting praise from judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Related: AGT: Simon Says He's Going to 'Get Myself Fired' Before Shocking Move in Live Show That Leaves Howie Feeling 'Abused'

Trae Patton/NBC Sebastian on "America's Got Talent"

"A lot of people would have given up," Simon said before asking rhetorically, "How do you do this act with two people with one person and then make it incredible?"

"Honestly, I think most people would have just said, you know what, we've had an accident and therefore we can't continue, but you did the opposite, you continued," he added.

As fans began to cheer louder and louder, Simon prefaced that the Sebastián deserved special mention not "just because" of Sonia's accident but because his performance was the "best reaction we've had so far" before pushing the coveted golden buzzer of the night.

Golden confetti began to fall and Simon made his way on stage to hug the ecstatic duo and congratulate them on Sebastián's performance.

Related: America's Got Talent: Sofía Vergara Helps 1 Act Make Series History During First Live Show of Season 19

Trae Patton/NBC Sonia and Sebastian on "America's Got Talent"

When host Terry Crews asked Sebastián how he was feeling, he replied, "Right now we feel like everything was worth it. It was a really hard day, I only had three days to [put together] this act and I just [wanted to do] the best as I could."

Terry then moved on to Simon who offered an explanation as to why he believed the duo deserved the highest honor of the night.

"That is the definition of courage. You don't give up, seriously," he said, before offering fans a glimpse into the brief words he exchanged with the pair. "I just said, are you going to be okay for the final? And she said yes, so that was really the best by far tonight."

Related: America's Got Talent Unveils the 44 Acts Competing in the Season 19 Live Shows — Plus a Historic Golden Buzzer Twist!

With the Live Show Golden Buzzer under their belt, Sebastián and Sonia will go straight to the America's Got Talent finals. They join AIRFOOTWORKS' who received Howie's Live Show Golden Buzzer in last week's episode.

On Aug. 6, NBC announced that AGT would be switching up the live show format by introducing the first-ever Live Show Golden Buzzer. In a series first, all four judges will have the opportunity to send acts straight to the finals with a Live Show buzzer during four weeks of quarterfinals.

After the quarterfinals wrap, 12 acts will move on to the semifinals, where they will compete for the top six spots based on viewers' votes. Those six acts will then join the four Live Show Golden Buzzers in the two-night finale, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17 and concluding Tuesday, Sept 24.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.





For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.