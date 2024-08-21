“AGT”: Simon Says He's Going to 'Get Myself Fired' Before Shocking Move in Live Show That Leaves Howie Feeling 'Abused'

"Keep your fingers off of my buzzer!" Howie Mandel quipped to Simon Cowell after the unexpected twist during the Aug. 20 live show

Trae Patton/NBC (2) From left: Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'

Things are getting intense on America's Got Talent!

During the Aug. 20 episode of the NBC hit series, the stakes were raised even higher as Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel jokingly feuded over AIRFOOTWORKS' impressive dance performance and who really had the honors of giving them a Golden Buzzer.

After the group's air dance routine left the judges and crowd on their feet, all wowed by their mesmerizing performance to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial," things took a dramatic turn.

"Terry, I am just about to get myself fired," Simon, 64, declared to host Terry Crews before reaching over and hitting the Golden Buzzer — despite Howie, 68, being the only judge with the Golden Buzzer that evening.

Trae Patton/NBC AIRFOOTWORKS winning the Golden Buzzer

As gold confetti fell from the ceiling and AIRFOOTWORKS celebrated together on stage, Simon and Howie both rushed to join them — Simon in excitement, and Howie in pure panic.

"Simon wants to take the credit. Howie, this was your Golden Buzzer!" Terry said, before Howie urgently clarified, "This is mine! This is mine!"

Howie then praised founder Takashi Jonishi and his group, telling them, "You guys are athletes, you guys are dancers, you guys are creators!"

In turn, Takashi excitedly said, "I dreamed all the time for this moment!"

Trae Patton/NBC From left: Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, AIRFOOTWORKS and Simon Cowell

After taking a commercial break, Terry explained to viewers that the evening's Golden Buzzer did, in fact, belong to Howie but Simon stole it.

"Look at this!" Terry said, before a slow-motion clip of the moment replayed on the screen. "Simon jumps — Howie gets to it first but Simon tries to hit the Golden Buzzer."

Howie then said, "It is me, right? I feel like I've been abused!"

Simon added, "Look, I think when you watch the tape back, you'll find that my finger got there just before Howie's so that's the way it is."

"Well, keep your fingers off of my buzzer!" Howie quipped back.

Prior to their show-stopping performance, Takashi explained that his group was created following a back injury he previously sustained. "During rehab, I remember watching a workout video. The guy was holding himself up in the air and the idea of AIRFOOTWORKS was born," he said.

After finding other members to join the group, they quickly nailed down their routines and garnered support from their family. Now, Takashi said AIRFOOTWORKS has big aspirations on the show and beyond.

"I want to show our style of dance to the world," he said in their intro package. "We have seen the amazing and unique dance acts on this show. That's why we came to AGT... Tonight, the world will see AIRFOOTWORKS at its best."

Trae Patton/NBC AIRFOOTWORKS

With the Live Show Golden Buzzer under their belt, AIRFOOTWORKS now goes straight to the America's Got Talent finals. They join Hakuna Matata Acrobatics, who earned Sofía Vergara's Live Show Golden Buzzer in last week's episode.

It was announced on Aug. 6 that AGT was switching up the live show format by introducing the first-ever Live Show Golden Buzzer. In a series first, all four judges will have the opportunity to send acts straight to the finals with a Live Show buzzer during four weeks of quarterfinals.

After the quarterfinals wrap, 12 acts will move on to the semifinals, where they will compete for the top six spots based on viewers' votes. Those six acts will then join the four Live Show Golden Buzzers in the two-night finale, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 17 and concluding Tuesday, Sept 24.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

