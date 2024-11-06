Who’s ahead in Davis elections? See early results for city council, sales tax and library tax measures

As votes pour in on Election Night, Davis’ lone competitive city council race could still go to any of the three candidates. One has an early edge, though.

Incumbent Linda Deos leads challengers Dillan Horton and Victor Lagunes as of 8:15 p.m. in the race to represent the 2nd District, which includes North Davis and part of Central Davis.

Deos has received nearly 54% of the vote thus far, compared to 26% for Lagunes and 20% for Horton.

Neither 3rd District incumbent Donna Neville nor Mayor Josh Chapman, who represents 5th District, drew challengers in their reelection bids.

In the Davis Joint Unified School Board’s sole trustee race, incumbent Lea Darrah led Lizzy Griffith 74% to 35% as of 8:15 p.m. Darrah was first elected in 2020 to serve District 2, which includes parts of North and East Davis.

Davis’ Measure Q, a 1% sales tax increase to benefit the city’s general fund, was ahead in early returns with 62% of respondents voting in favor of the proposal.

Measure Q would bump Davis’ sales tax to 9.25% on purchases used or registered in the city, though items such as groceries and prescription medicine would be exempted. California mandates a 7.25% sales tax, and cities and counties can vote to add their own increases, with some East Bay Area cities totaling as high as 10.75%.

Measure T, also known as the Davis Library Parcel Tax, led by a sizeable lead with 72% of voters in favor.

If passed by 55%, depending on the outcome of Proposition 5, it would increase the city’s special library tax by $49 per property parcel (or $24.50 per unit for multifamily parcels) to fund two Davis library branches: the Mary L. Stephens branch in North Davis and the new Walnut Park branch in South Davis.