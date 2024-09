The Daily Beast

The two Trump campaign staffers accused of being involved in a dispute with an Arlington National Cemetery official have been identified, according to a report from NPR.The broadcaster broke the allegations last week, revealing how two Trump staffers—whom it did not identify—got into a physical and verbal altercation with an Arlington employee who told them they couldn’t take photos in the cemetery’s Section 60.The staffers involved in the incident were identified by a source Thursday as Justin