Ahead of inauguration, Middletown honoring Vice President-elect JD Vance
Excitement is building in his hometown as Middletown native JD Vance is set to be sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States.
Excitement is building in his hometown as Middletown native JD Vance is set to be sworn in as the 50th Vice President of the United States.
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
The Princess of Wales' comments came during a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London — where she was treated following her cancer diagnosis in 2024
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is painting a bleak picture of the potential impact of American tariffs on the province’s job market. CBC’s Lane Harrison has reaction from trade experts.
"I was in the middle of a conversation when everything took a sudden turn. I heard yelling and screaming outside. I rushed toward the front door, and my heart plummeted when I saw my father sitting on the steps. Blood was rushing down his face from an open wound on his forehead."
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
A North York neighbourhood came together to remember 13-year-old Tyler Cohen-Wallace, who lost his battle with a rare disorder after years of care at Sick Kids Hospital in November. Now, his family and friends are honouring his memory. Tyler Cheese has the story.
Deputy faces murder charge after teen killed in New Mexico
The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, Jan. 14
During her trip, she spoke to staff and patients about her own health journey.
WINNIPEG — A Cree man has filed a lawsuit against two Manitoba health authorities alleging he did not receive timely medical care and was accused of nursing a hangover.
More and more senior citizens are being targeted for scams in Northeast Ohio. The No. 1 most common complaint is imposter scams, but some victims are not seeking help because they’re scared.
The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is now involved in the search for Amin Walker.
The Princess of Wales has said cancer "makes you appreciate all the small things in life" as she met patients and staff at the hospital that treated her. Kate had words of support - and hugs - for those dealing with the disease at London's Royal Marsden Hospital. As she arrived, the princess said it was nice to enter through the main entrance after "having made so many quiet, private visits".
LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she was treated for cancer on Tuesday, offering gratitude to the medical teams who helped her and give support to patients now undergoing treatment.
The Princess of Wales visited the hospital where she received cancer treatment last year.
Milwaukee Bucks made dreams come true for four children in partnership with Make-A-Wish.
Kate Middleton announced on Jan. 14 that she is in remission from cancer, which she has battled since 2024. Read her statement and find health updates here.
“There is much to look forward to,” the Princess of Wales said in her announcement.
The latest on Saskatchewan support to battle California fires, hotel guests pressured to sign NDAs during Cancun vacation and e-scooters in Saskatoon.