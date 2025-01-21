Ahmad Al Marrach's mother tells court she dies a thousand times a day without her son

Ahmad Al Marrach, 16, died in hospital after being stabbed in a parking garage of the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. (Al Marrach family image - image credit)

The mother of Ahmad Al Marrach described a life devoid of joy and affection in the aftermath of her son's death as victim impact statements were read Tuesday in a Halifax courtroom.

With the help of a translator, Basima Al Jaji told the court she dies a thousand times a day without Al Marrach, who died after being stabbed in a parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre last April.

Two teens who have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 16-year-old's death sat stone-faced in youth court as Al Marrach's family described how the killing has affected their lives. The identities of the boy and girl are protected by a publication ban.

No one in the family is eating properly, said Al Jaji through the translator. She said she can't sleep and wishes she were dead.

Sheriffs had to step in quickly after one of Al Marrach's brothers finished his statement and lunged toward the two teens as they sat on a bench along a wall. He was hustled out into the hallway.

Another brother ended his statement by demanding justice for Al Marrach.

Sister in disbelief over death

The victim's sister, her voice barely above a whisper, spoke about how she didn't believe the news at first that her brother had died. She said when she woke up on the first day after his death, she ran into every room in their home, looking for him.

Tuesday's hearing was the first step in sentencing the teens. Their sentencing hearings will now be held separately on dates that extend into March. Their lawyers agreed to hear the victim impact statements together to avoid forcing the family to tell their stories twice.

There are still two trials related to Al Marrach's death. One is near the midpoint, with the Crown having presented the bulk of their evidence. The fourth case is scheduled to go to trial at the end of next month.

