AHS issues public alert after measles case confirmed in Calgary

Measles symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, as well as cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts. (CBC - image credit)

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has issued a warning to Calgarians that a person with lab-confirmed measles was in public settings in the city while contagious.

Residents who were in the same locations as the infected individual between Dec. 11 and Dec. 17, 2024, may have been exposed, AHS says.

The locations and dates are:

Dec. 11: WestJet flight WS - 1553 from Seattle to Calgary.

Dec. 11: Calgary International Airport (YYC) Gate D89 between 5:55 and 7:55 p.m.

Dec. 11: YYC international baggage claim area between 6 and 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 11: YYC international arrivals waiting area between 6:30 and 8:50 p.m.

Dec. 14: Real Canadian Superstore Westwinds (Unit 100, 3633 Westwinds Drive NE) between 3 and 7 p.m.

Dec. 15: Alberta Children's Hospital emergency department between 12:38 a.m. and 10:47 p.m.

Dec. 15: Alberta Children's Hospital diagnostic imaging department between 10:24 a.m. and 12:24 p.m.

Dec. 15 - 17: Alberta Children's Hospital, Unit 4, between Dec. 15 at 8:47 p.m. to Dec. 17 at 10:08 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

AHS says anyone who was present at these locations at the times listed who was born in or after 1970 and has fewer than two documented doses of measles-containing vaccine, is at risk for developing measles. Measles is highly communicable in indoor spaces.

Exposed people who are pregnant, under one year of age, or have a weakened immune system are at greatest risk and should contact Health Link at 811, as they may be eligible for medication to reduce the risk of developing measles, AHS says.

Anyone who attended these locations at these times is strongly encouraged to review their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms of measles.

Measles symptoms include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, as well as cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs.

If symptoms of measles do develop, AHS advises individuals to stay home and call Health Link before visiting any health care facility or provider, including a family physician clinic or pharmacy.