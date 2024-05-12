AI boss puts top City penthouse on sale for £10 million

A huge apartment with one of the best views of the City could be yours – if you can afford the steep asking price.

The 4,600 square foot, five bedroom, 10th floor flat dubbed “the ultimate South Bank trophy penthouse” is sat just next to the Globe Theatre and boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and three private parking spaces.

The flat belongs to tech investor and co-founder of Redgate Software, Simon Galbraith. He’s now a director of Listing Monster AI, a tool designed to automate the process of putting stuff up on online marketplaces.

Galbraith bought the gorgeous pad in 2021 for £7 million, land registry documents show. But now he wants £10 million for it – a hefty mark-up.

To the disappointment of colleagues, however, Galbraith has not put his faith in Listing Monster’s technology to put the flat up for sale online. Instead he’s let the experts at Hamptons do the work. An interesting move.

(Evening Standard)

Sign up to the weekly City Spy newsletter for your unmissable round-up of all the gossip, rumours, and covert goings-on inside the Square Mile: standard.co.uk/newsletters

Got a tip? Write to us at cityspy@standard.co.uk